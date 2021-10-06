



















THE LAST DUEL PLOT The Last Duel, a film directed by Ridley Scott, is set in the 14th century, during the Hundred Years War, and tells a true story, that of the last “duel of God” fought in France under the reign of Charles VI. After returning from the war, the knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), a great fighter on the battlefield, discovers that his wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) was raped by the squire and his friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), known for his sagacity and his oratory art.

Marguerite bravely decides to bring Jacques to trial and report what happened, but she is not believed. Since the woman’s testimony was too weak at the time, because she lacked any legal position without the presence of her husband, the rape victim was accused of telling lies.

This is how Jean, in order to defend his wife’s honor, decides to resort to the chivalrous code and challenge Jacques to a duel, following the principle of “Deus Vult”, that is, the survivor by divine will would have won the contest. Only one of the two will therefore be able to survive what was the last judicial duel in French history and one of the most exhausting …





















CRITICISM OF THE LAST DUEL One story, three points of view. The idea behind The Last Duel doesn’t seem so original. And yet. And yet this time the three points of view serve to tell the validity of only one of them. Everything in Scott’s film is functional to support with the spectacularity of cinema a story that wants to bring the MeToo into the fourteenth century. Or rather: to tell how certain abuses and certain insensitivity, certain lack of respect and psychological or physical violence are on the agenda; and how a certain gaze of men on women has not really evolved that much.

That this may be enough for the cinema and its viewers, in the context of a film that, from the point of view of image and movement, traces the redundancy and the already seen (in Scott, but not only) without providing particular ideas, is only by virtue of the times and changes we are experiencing. (Federico Gironi – Comingsoon.it)

The Last Duel: Read our full film review.











CURIOSITIES ABOUT THE LAST DUEL The film is based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. Even the Ridley Scott’s directorial debut, The duelists (1977), was based on a duel between two people.

FAMOUS PHRASES FROM THE LAST DUEL From the Official Movie Trailer: Marguerite (Jodie Comer): My father predicted a life blessed with luck. I got married, I was a good wife and then I was judged and humiliated by my people!

Marguerite: I declare it in front of you all: my words are true!

Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon): The most infamous accusation has been brought against you.

Marguerite: Jacques LeGris entered our house, attacked me …



Nicole de Buchard (Harriet Walter): The truth does not matter, there is only the power of men!



Jean de Carrouges: I ask for a duel to the death!



Jean de Carrouges: One of us lied: may God decide!



Marguerite: You’re risking my life to save your pride!















