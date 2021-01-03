In that roller coaster that of the valuation that some make of the possibilities that the Real Madrid to get titles, one goes from heaven to hell, and vice versa, in a few days. In the month of November, Madrid traded down, perhaps some possibility in the League, but none in the Champions. In December, after six games won, five in the League and one in the Champions League, those who had not given Madrid options rectified something, assuming that in the worst moments that shirt, that shield and its history make Madrid resurface. After the tie in Elche, the rods became spears again, ignoring that there was a clear penalty to Benzema, a shot to the crossbar of Marcelo or two one against one of Carvajal and Bouquets that saved the doorman. Yesterday against him Celtic of the prince of the trays, three points more, with fewer chances than in the tied game. The key was in minute five. It went from possible 0-1 to 1-0, a merit of the undervalued by many, Nacho, of Asensio and of Lucas Vazquez.

In addition to the weight of the shirt, the shield and the history, which has it a lot, Madrid has a squad to compete with anyone, so the contempt of those who always throw WHITE is more inexplicable. Are there many better goalkeepers than Courtois? And are many of the right-backs better than Carvajal? How many centrals are better than Ramos? What team in the world has four better midfielders than Modric, Kroos, Casemiro and Valverde? How many forwards are better than Benzema? I say again that Real Madrid needs to recover Hazard of the Chelsea and that may be soon.

Courtois hit his knee on this set with Brais.

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA (DIARIO AS)



I don’t know how the film will end this year, but hearing from those who never trust the best team in the world, the one that doesn’t give up even the 93rd minute, and constantly bet on others, I would put the music and almost the lyrics of a great ranchera song of Jose Alfredo Jimenez: “The years have taught you nothing. You always fall into the same mistakes. Once again to toast strangers. In the end they will be losers. Have this drink with me. And in the last drink we won.”