The FC Barcelona players took advantage of this last week of the official season to celebrate a farewell evening. Although it is true that there is still Sunday’s game against Villarreal – the team has nothing at stake having confirmed second place and thus participation in the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup -, for many they are already the last days as a blaugrana, since after the game against Villarreal, the team will travel to Australia to play a friendly in Sydney, and later, as soon as they return to Barcelona, ​​they will start the holidays.

Hence, the squad, without technicians or other staff, have wanted to have dinner together to be able to express themselves without having the ‘bosses’ nearby. There is no doubt that for many it will be the last supper as a Blaugrana, since for one reason or another, their destinations are far from Barcelona. We are talking about players like Luuk, Adama, Braithwaite, Lenglet or Mingueza, who will almost certainly not continue next season. Others, like Memphis, Dest, Umtiti, Riqui Puig or Dembélé himself don’t have them all either.

Hence, it also has a bitter farewell ingredient in some cases, who could be living their last hours as a Blaugrana. And it is that in the squad there is a feeling that there are going to be many movements this summer and that more than one teammate will end up affected.

In any case, the dinner meets all the requirements of the rules established by Xavi in ​​the locker room: It is held on a squad day, the next day the session is at 6:00 p.m. and with more than 48 hours to go before the next game.