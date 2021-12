Communications module

Emilio Fernández Martínez (Algezares, 1948) was the last political prisoner to leave the Old Prison, on August 4, 1976. Within its walls he spent six months for his activism in the Revolutionary Organization of Workers. During that time, his family visited him twice a week. The meeting took place in these cabins. “For the feast of Mercy, they let my little daughter spend the whole day with me,” he recalls for LA TRUTH.