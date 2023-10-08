“Attenzióóne!” “Up, up, be careful for the start!” “Túúúút, are you ready?” “Olé, ole, ole, ole!” “Another winner!”

In many Dutch cities and villages there is too much of everything once a year. Sounds impact you. Dancing lights. Scents call you. The fair. A blob of color that is washed away after a week or so.

The fortune teller, the camel race, the Ferris wheel, slot machines, the ‘booster’ and the ‘break dance’. Beer and cotton candy. Boys ogle and girls watch. The fair is paradise, but also the land of false promises.

Happiness seems graspable, but it always slips through your hands. That’s not bad. What matters is that the fair has completely shaken you up and knocked your worries out of your head. Even if you haven’t been on an attraction. You come home feeling frazzled and washed clean.