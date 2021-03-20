This Saturday, at 6:00 p.m. Romea Theater. Murcia. Sold out.

There is something fascinating about ‘La fiesta del Chivo’. There is something fascinating in the masterpiece of Mario Vargas Llosa’s narrative. For Natalio Grueso, author and theatrical text adapter for the Nobel Prize in Literature, “Trujillo is a fascinating character.” General Rafael Trujillo ruled the Dominican Republic for more than thirty years “with cruelty and megalomania never seen before, but also with an intelligence that made him get rid of all his enemies to stay in power.” A lack of humanity that arouses interest and that recalls other great tyrants whose lives have also passed through the stage, such as Shakespeare’s ‘Richard III’ or Albert Camus’s ‘Caligula’. On this occasion, the filmmaker and in recent years theatrical director Carlos Saura is in charge of directing the adaptation of this novel in a show starring Juan Echanove and Lucía Quintana.

The author uses the story of the character of Urania Cabral, a successful lawyer who mysteriously left the country as a child. Three decades later, he returns to visit his dying father, Senator Agustín ‘Cerebrito’ Cabral, a former high-ranking official of the Regime who fell from grace. During that trip, the secret that the protagonist has jealously guarded since her escape will be revealed.

‘The party of the goat’ Schedule: Saturday, at 6:00 p.m. Place: Romea Theater of Murcia. Tickets: Sold out.

The fear that prevailed in the country during the Trujillo dictatorship, “a fear that leads all the characters to degrade as human beings to unbearable levels”, is the fundamental element of this montage, according to its adapter. Under this climate of terror, the public is moved back in time to a time marked by the Cold War and the interventionism of the CIA in America. In an atmosphere of contrasts, the work gathers the joy of the Caribbean, its light and exuberant vegetation, its Latin rhythms, such as bachatas and meringues and the endless parties of the international ‘jet’. A joyous climate that coexists with the gloomy darkness of the prison of the Forty, an example of the barbarism of Trujillo where prisoners suspected of treason to the regime were tortured to try to extract their confessions. At the same time, the girl protagonist of the story lived a happy childhood, oblivious to what was happening around her.

All this created with a simple scenography and the projection of drawings by the director of the work, Carlos Saura. This is how a complex text is concentrated in ninety minutes that bets on the simplicity of the plot and that, according to Natalio Grueso, “maintains the tension until the inevitable and anticipated dramatic final outcome” and also introduces some elements of humor that lighten the harshness of history.

Dignity in the face of barbarism



Eduardo Velasco, Gabriel Garbisu, Eugenio Villota and David Pinilla complete the cast of this production, “a life lesson that reminds us that courage and dignity are the only antidotes to evil and barbarism”, which will arrive tomorrow at the Romea Theater from Murcia with sold-out locations.

In the montage, Carlos Saura and Natalio Grueso repeat as director and adapter, respectively, after their previous foray into Latin American literature, with the staging of the novel ‘The colonel has no one to write for him’, by Gabriel García Márquez. A play starring Imanol Arias that passed through the stages of the Teatro Romea in Murcia a year ago.