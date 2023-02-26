The father of journalism passed away forever at the age of 84. Maurice Costanzo he had been admitted to a private clinic in Rome for what appeared to be a simple routine operation. No one expected his sudden death, not even his beloved wife Maria De Filippi.

On the portal Dagospy further details have been disclosed on what really happened to Maurizio Costanzo. It would appear that he had been admitted to the clinic since about 12 days and that it has been subjected to acolon operation to remove several polyps.

An operation that had ended successfully. Unfortunately, however, the immune system of the great journalist, debilitated, did not work as it should have. Maurizio Costanzo found himself dealing with different infectionseven to the kidneys.

Also achieved are the breathing problems and finally one bronchopneumonia. Maria De Filippi visited him every day, in the morning and in the evening and in between she dedicated herself to recording her television programs. She didn’t expect to lose him forever.

The tears for the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo

They have been two very sad days for the world of television. Colleagues and friends showed up in tears on live TV and they left a thought to remember it. A common thought, the father of journalism who gave life to an unrepeatable way of making television. The one who has always listened to his guests without ever judging and he has discovered incredible talents.

Yesterday the burial chamber. Numerous VIPs who have shown themselves heartbroken and who have wanted pay tribute to Maurizio Costanzo.

No word yet from Maria De Filippi, who closed herself in her painful silence. All of her television programs have been postponed until tomorrow, when she will come celebrated the funeral in the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, at 3.00 pm.