A family takes a picture this Wednesday at Puerta del Sol, in Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers in open the essential information of the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here

Whether it is the third wave or that the second has reared after relaxing between November 9 and December 10, the data for this Thursday, the last day of 2020, show a spread of the coronavirus on the rise. With 18,047 new cases reported by the communities in the last 24 hours, this indicator is already at the levels of the previous peak, which was reached between November 9 and 11, when there were more than 21,000 in one day. This level of detection of positives did not occur, at least in official reports, during the first wave, from March to May of this year, when the official figure never exceeded 10,000 daily positives. Despite this, the situation is not as serious as in April and May for two reasons: it is very likely that then there were many more undiagnosed cases (if it was calculated then that a third of the total were reported, now that estimate is around 70 %). The other, even more important, is that these are less serious situations, as shown by the occupation of beds in both general and intensive services in hospitals. These figures are much more exact, since the income control is very precise, and in the vast majority of cases it is determined if there is coronavirus.

With these data, the total of those affected in Spain by the coronavirus in 2020 (in the absence of the communities updating data) is 1,928,265 people. According to the latest wave of the seroprevalence study, in reality there are around 10% of Spaniards who have or have had the coronavirus (about 4.7 million people), which indicates the underdiagnosis that is experienced, and that was higher among March and May.

If the cumulative incidence in 14 days is measured, this indicator rises to 279.51. It has been above 250 for days, which indicates extreme risk, and it had not been that high since November 27, then in full decline after reaching 529 on November 9. In the last 24 hours this indicator has risen on average by 5.3% in Spain, and only in the Canary Islands has it decreased. It is still mostly lower than the values ​​of a month ago, but then the virus was in decline, and now the trend is the opposite.

Deaths, however, do not yet show this rise. In the last 24 hours, 148 have been reported, or 1,139 if you take the accumulated of the last seven days. This last figure remains below 1,200 since December 22. In total, the Health report collects 50,837 deaths from coronavirus, although the calculations of the National Institute of Statistics attribute another 30,000 as probable.

Neither do the other two key indicators, hospital bed occupancy (9.4% by covid patients) and ICU (21.21%) reflect the increase, indicating that although many more positive ones are registered, many are slight or asymptomatic. Despite this, the percentage of positive tests is 9.20%, far from the 5% that would indicate a good control of the situation.

To the foreseeable expansion of the virus due to the recklessness of the holidays (in December the Constitution and the Immaculate Bridge, the Christmas Eve and Christmas bridge and now we are on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve) is added a factor of uncertainty : the arrival of the new strain detected in the United Kingdom, which makes the virus up to 70% more infectious. If on Wednesday it was the Valencian authorities that reported the discovery of five cases, this Friday it was the Principality of Asturias that reported two detections, related to an intrafamily outbreak that affects four people in Avilés, as reported this morning by the Minister of Health, Pablo Fernández Muñiz. The Basque Country has also detected six cases, none serious, in addition to those already identified in Madrid, Galicia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia.

The last community that has reacted to this situation of advance of the pandemic, for now, is Extremadura, which with a 14-day incidence of 551.56, 37.7% more than seven days ago and more than double that of a month, has decreed the advance of the curfew at 10 p.m. from January 1 (until today it was at 12.30 a.m.) and has reduced the capacity in shopping centers to 30% and reduced the groups of people who can meet at the tables of bars and restaurants from six to four.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease