Came the day. For both glory and drama. The last day of LaLiga Santander decides this Saturday the title of champion, European place and relegation. And Movistar + has prepared a whole deployment for him super saturday of Spanish football that will start from 18:00 in unified schedule.

Movistar LaLiga will offer Valladolid-Atlético, while Real Madrid-Villarreal can be followed by Movistar LaLiga 1. Eibar-Barcelona is assigned to Movistar LaLiga 2. The payment platform will also reserve Movistar LaLiga 3 as Multiliga channel.

The rest of the games are divided as follows: Huesca-Valencia (Movistar LaLiga 4), Elche-Athletic (Movistar LaLiga 5) Celta-Betis (Movistar LaLiga 6) and Osasuna-Real Sociedad (Movistar LaLiga 7).

The day will be completed on Sunday with the last two duels: Granada-Getafe (18:30, Movistar LaLiga) and Sevilla-Alavés (21:00, GOAL).

Deployment of AS and special AS Television.

AS.com will cover all the news from the first hour of the teams, It will include the most complete direct, as well as a chronicle and all impressions and press conferences of the protagonists.

AS Television will offer a special from the newsroom that will cover previous, day and reactions and it will have a signal from the outside of Zorrilla and Di Stéfano, in addition to Neptuno or Cibeles.

The streaming, from 5:00 p.m., on the AS YouTube channel and the newspaper’s Facebook and Twitch accounts. In addition, all the summaries and the most outstanding videos of the day, on AStv.

Brooch in style for the most contested LaLiga season in recent times.