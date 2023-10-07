The Last Dawn: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Saturday 7 October 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, The Last Dawn, a 2003 American film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci and Cole Hauser, will be broadcast. But let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

The film follows the controversial events of a group of soldiers on a mission in Africa. When Nigeria’s democratic government is ousted in a violent military coup, Navy SEAL Lieutenant AK Waters (Bruce Willis) and his team are sent to rescue Dr. Lena Kendricks (Monica Bellucci). The woman is in a remote village in Nigeria, where she is caring for victims of the ongoing civil war.

When Waters arrives, the doctor refuses to leave unless she can take distressed civilians to the nearest border, where they can gain political asylum and shelter from the rebel armies. At that point the veteran Waters finds himself in difficulty, since Captain Bill Rhodes’ (Tom Skerritt) orders were clear: he must stay out of the dynamics of the conflict. However, seeing with his own eyes the brutality and violence perpetrated by the rebels on the defenseless inhabitants puts a strain on the lieutenant, who finds himself having to choose between ignoring the ongoing war and following orders or following his conscience and protecting a group of innocent victims…

The Last Dawn: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film The Last Dawn? The protagonists are Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci and Cole Hauser. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Bruce Willis: AK Waters

Monica Bellucci: Lena Fiore Kendricks

Cole Hauser: James ‘Red’ Atkins

Eamonn Walker: Ellis ‘Zee’ Pettigrew

Johnny Messner: Kelly ‘Lake’

Nick Chinlund: ‘Slo’

Paul Francis: ‘Doc’

Charles Ingram: ‘Silk’

Tom Skerritt: Bill Rhodes

Peter Mensah: Terwase

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Last Sunrise on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 7 October 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.