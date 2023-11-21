Within the framework of Riyadh Season Cupthe two stars of world football who marked an era in the last 15 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, They will face each other again in a new tournament in Saudi Arabia, where Inter Miami and Al Nassr, respective teams of the Argentine and the Portuguese, will participate.
The match, which was billed as “The Last Dance,” will take place at February 2024, even without a confirmed day or time. This was stated in the published Turki Al-Sheikhthe owner of Almería and, at the same time, president of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia:
“Riyadh Season and Inter Miami CF have agreed to hold the Riyadh Season Cup matches in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season activities. In a tournament that brings together the two Saudi clubs, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, and Inter Miami CF, matches will be played in a league format. The league schedule will be announced later.
The tournament will take place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, at the Kingdom Arena, which was recently inaugurated at the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Riyadh season.
