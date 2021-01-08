It is one of those cases that with talent conquers hearts. He does not overflow with sympathy, nor does he strive to accumulate charisma. But the public loves it. To such an extent that a few months ago he was chosen by a survey conducted by the World Rally through the networks. The Spanish Carlos Sainz is today the highest figure of the Dakar. For his career, for his world Rally titles, for his conquests on the Dakar.

Stephane Peterhansel, the record holder of this specialty and teammate of “El Matador”, respects him like no other in the intimacy of the X-Raid team that its members are amazed.

But Sainz, despite this privileged condition, this year without the shadow that megastar Fernando Alonso gave him, he is not comfortable. Furthermore, the Spaniards themselves maintain that “Find very angry”. And the madridista makes it evident.

While it is true that in the Dakar anything can happen, Sainz, with Mini, seems to be marginalized from the fight for the final victory. It is more than half an hour from the vanguard, disputed by Peterhansel himself and Qatari Nasser Al-Attityah, with Toyota Hilux.

Why is Sainz so far from the top when he competes in the more established team? Reality indicates that the Spanish got lost a couple of times. To such an extent that in one of them his Mini began to spin in circles in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert and that movement, accelerated in the edition, went viral, almost to the limit of the joke on the networks.

“The rally looks more like a gymkhana (a relaxed practice) than a rally raid. I have been 14 dakares and never in my life have I lost myself in two days and half an hour. This is not the Dakar. We have never seen everyone get lost, searching the checkpoint … This is not what I like. It’s more of a lottery, this is not driving, I’m pretty sick of this“Sainz shot to the Spanish media after that unusual situation experienced in stages 4 and 5.

Upon arrival at the camp, when Sainz was asked about his delay, he simply slipped: “Ask Lucas (Cruz).” And all eyes were on his navigator, the historic one, with whom he already knew the glory of the Dakar.

Lucas Cruz, a Catalan (both discuss soccer because of the fanaticism of the two great soccer players in Spain), admitted that the new system for reading the road map was complicated. Until last year it received the traditional paper, which was replaced by the tablet with the graphics that indicate the steps to follow on the route.

Disorientated. Carlos Sainz at the Dakar Rally. (EFE)

“I’m a little demoralized, upset”Sainz stressed. “For me the rally has changed the philosophy of the roadbook and it is not a question of knowing how to navigate or not. It is another philosophy that we have not been able to interpret or understand and it seems more like a Dakar for co-drivers than for drivers. Before, the roadbook has always tried to help you to direct you, now it seems that what it tries to do is to catch you, “he shot.

“We got lost three times, but having the feeling of not going in the right place, a lot more of them. There are crosses that are not seen that normally before they were marked very well, it is different. Some have understood it, but not us, as well as many people. And I defend Lucas because it is something that we were not used to and that has never been done like this. It is not knowing how to navigate with a course, because in the dunes we do not get lost, it is along roads where there are crossroads“, he commented to the newspaper AS.

Anyway, there is a determining fact. Not all were lost. And in fact, there are those who did it better than the Spanish crew. “I take off my hat with those who are leading and they are doing much better.” But he insisted: “I don’t like it because copilotage is more important, going slowly to see a crossing well … There is nothing written about tastes and I can express my opinion”.

Many argue that when Sainz wins he takes the laurels, and when things don’t go his way, the responsibility is focused on other people or issues.

Another great of world motorsport, the multiple Rally champion Sebastien loeb (broke the suspension arm in the 6th stage), added to the criticism of Sainz. Those who come from speed on marked roads, feel that the rules of the game are barely modified to change the axis and be marginalized.

This new reality of the Dakar, will it mark the departure of Sainz? Too early to know the answer. For now, “El Matador” will begin to compete in the Extreme-E, a new category that mixes the raid with alternative energy vehicles and whose championship is planned, pandemic through, finish in Argentina, in Tierra del Fuego, at the end of the year.

The times change. It is said that you have to be like water and adapt to each modification. Meanwhile, in the Dakar, the protests of the referents are heard, perhaps only with the sole achievement of giving voice to the changes that seem unavoidable.

A conservative day for Argentines

Kevin Benavídes. (Reuter)

The sixth stage, which ended in the city of Ha’il, in northern Saudi Arabia, marked a conservative attitude for most of the participants, including Argentines. On motorcycles, Kevin Benavídes (Honda), who came from winning and taking the lead in the general classification almost heroically after a major accident, lost that leadership status to Toby Price (KTM).

“I am very satisfied with the stage. I felt comfortable and ended up together with my brother, Luciano. My ankles hurt a bit from the fall on Thursday. So now I will have to take advantage of the rest day to recover ”, commented the pilot from Salta.

Like the Benavídes brothers, also the Mendoza Franco Caimi (Yamaha) arrived in the second platoon. The measure is due to the fact that after the Saturday rest in Ha’il, on Sunday the second half of the competition will begin with the “marathon stage”, so the pilots will arrive at the camp without the help of the assistance.

Something similar, but in another condition, happened in the quadricycles, with Nicolas Cavigliasso, comfortable category leader. He was third on the stage, behind the French Alex Giroud and the Chilean Giovanni Enrico. But he maintains the advantage of more than half an hour compared to another national pilot, Manuel Andújar.

In the cars, the protagonism was in the X-Raid team. Carlos Sainz won the stage, although he is far from the top, which is occupied by his teammate Stephane Peterhansel. And within that structure, it surprised the abandonment of Argentine Orlando Terranova, who without specifying what the mechanical reason was, appeared at the camp in northern Saudi Arabia to say goodbye to the competition.