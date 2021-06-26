The Last cube is independent puzzle game very interesting and promising, and today we analyze it in the preview. We still have some doubts about the resolution of Technical Problems that we hope the developers will be able to solve and above all the optimization of the graphics engine on low-end PCs, but the premises are still very good.

The last cube left

In The Last Cube we will take control of a mechanical cube in a kind of setting post apocalyptic, where there seems to be no trace of mankind. Also, the cube doesn’t appear to be a simple six-sided solid, but the latest iteration of some kind of entity initially equipped with great powers, now lost due to a terrible cataclysm. In fact, originally the six sides of the cube were adorned with one sort of colored fiberglass panels which gave him various special abilities. Inserted in this enigmatic context, our task as a player will therefore be to go through and overcome the numerous levels available and regain possession of the powers we have lost. A premise enough singular, but in its own way a lot intriguing.

Go ahead one puzzle at a time

The gameplay that we were able to analyze in the demo of The Last cube it is that of a rather puzzle game varied is original. It will be possible to make the “solid protagonist “ doing it “to roll” with the typical key combination (WASD), but the player’s goal will be to open certain passages by combining a brilliant system a key is door lock digital. To better understand the speech, the game will place a couple of on the ground brand names, one will be imprinted on one of the six sides of the solid, with the function of a key, the other will remain on hold waiting to match the marked face, and “to open” the passage. Indeed, “Rolling” it will be our task to be able to position the marked face (key) so that it matches perfectly with the lock on the ground and make us continue.

To this basic element are added the powers corresponding to the faces of the cube, which we will have to recover and which can guarantee greater mobility, such as enhanced shots, teleportation (this is not present in the demo), or even of the illusory scales with which to move beyond the otherwise impassable chasms. The player will then be able to make their way by solving various puzzles that will be faced by using the combination of the cube’s powers, and by stamping the key of the right color at the appropriate time, on the reference lock. For what we could try in this preview stage for The Last Cube, we can certainly say that the present puzzles are not excessively bizarre, but still require one perfect understanding of the various mechanical of the title to be overcome.

Too bad the demo tried on PC allowed us to visit only a handful of internships, although as far as we have seen so far we are were satisfied from the side purely playful of the product. In fact, the game structures the levels in groups of colored portals that are reminiscent in some ways of some exponents of games platform as the fantastic third installment in the saga of Crash Bandicoot. In fact, the various colors of the faces of the cube identify the series of related portals, which once completed guarantee us obtaining power. Unfortunately, we could not personally verify the quality of skills such as teleportation and other skills, as well as of course the stages after the red portal, however give trailer we can hypothesize that some mechanics that have emerged trace some similarities with titles such as Portal 2, although there are still many elements absolutely originals of the project.

The Last Cube still has a long way to go on the technical side

Well then as regards the gameplay of the title, not very well instead as regards the technical sector, in particular for optimization on less performing computers. This is because despite the minimum resources declared by the developers to use the demo are extremely basic, it is in fact required only to have an operating system with Windows 10, There are very evident problems in holding the frame-rate for less advanced configurations. We are perfectly aware that the product is still under development and that the tested version is only there‘incipit of an product far more complex, but the current state of code optimization results almost unplayable on video cards with more than 5 years on the shoulders. In fact, testing The Last Cube even on an older machine in the preview session, we noticed numerous graphic bugs, and terrifying drops in performance as soon as you try to move the camera even a few degrees, even with graphics settings set to minimum.

Obviously the situation is much better up well configured devices and able to best support the title, to the point of being an experience almost completely different and well implemented, quite pleasing to look at although very minimal. It therefore remains to be seen whether the developers will be able to significantly improve the product during these months, or if they will opt for the inclusion of system requirements more relevant to reality. This context should only concern PCs, however we would like to remember how the title was also announced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One which have technologies installed from over 7 years ago. We therefore hope in a painstaking work of the developers of Improx Games to avoid compromising the good there is from a game with such a valid and promising gameplay.