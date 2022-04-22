This Saturday the final of the Copa del Rey will be played between Valencia and Real Betis, a somewhat atypical final, since in recent years we have been accustomed to meeting Barça or Real Madrid in the final.
A few years ago, this was not so common, and let’s hope it stays that way, because it’s nice to see other teams fighting for titles. We are going to remember the last finals in which the two greats of the Spanish League did not participate.
Unfortunately, this final had to be postponed due to the pandemic and it did not even have an audience in the stadium. A Basque derby is always nice to watch and even more so in a final, and although the match was even, it didn’t have that mystique that it would have had with the public. The title was finally taken by the Real Sociedad.
To find another final without Barça or Real Madrid, we have to go back 10 years, which shows what a dominant decade these two teams have had. In 2010 Sevilla and Atlético, two great teams, faced each other, and the final would end up being won by Sevilla, putting a great finishing touch to a few years in which they won several titles.
Valencia, the team that will be in the final this year, also starred in one of the last finals without the greats, after eliminating Barça in the semifinals of the 2008 Cup. They would also end up winning the final 3-1 against Getafe losing their second consecutive final.
The previous year, as we said, Getafe had also been in the final, and their rival this time was Sevilla, the UEFA team that won the Madrid team by a minimum.
And a year before, the final would also have other protagonists other than Real Madrid and Barça, even different from those mentioned above, thus demonstrating the variety of finalists that could have existed before in the Cup. These were Espanyol and Zaragoza, and the final would end overwhelming an Espanyol team that was also a UEFA finalist, 4-1.
