Boca Juniors, one of the most important clubs in Argentina and all of America, is clearly dominant in history against almost all Argentine soccer rivals, but it has a rock in its shoe in San Lorenzo. This classic was born in 1915 and, after more than 100 years of history, the rivalry is more current than ever.
After a short break due to the FIFA date, the League Cup is now ready to return on its 12th date, so there are only three days left until the end of the regular phase of the First Division tournament of Argentine soccer, where Four clubs from each of the two zones will go to the eliminatory playoffs, until the champion is known.
In a new classic, Boca will host San Lorenzo: both desperately need victory since they are outside the qualifying zone, but at the same time the gap is very short with those who are entering the next phase. We review the last confrontations against each other, in a general history that has “Cuervo” at the top.
By date 22 of the 2018/2019 Super League, Boca won, liked and scored: 3 to 0, with goals from Mauro Zárate, Nahitan Nández and Sebastián Villa.
On date 7 of the 2019 Professional League, Boca beat “Ciclón” 2 to 0 at home, with goals from “Lichy” López and Jan Hurtado.
The Boca squad was isolated to avoid Covid-19 infections and it was the youth players who received the Ciclón. The match ended 2-0 in favor of the visitor on date 3 of the Professional League. Ortigoza scored one of the many.
Boca started winning but San Lorenzo turned it around. The match took place 4 days after Boca's elimination from the 2022 Copa Libertadores against Corinthians due to penalties. In its debut, the “Negro” Ibarra team lost 2 to 1 in a match that is remembered for the hug between Marcos Rojo and Cali Izquierdoz after the former Estudiantes scored his goal.
For the 2023 Professional League, the “Ciclón” beat Boca 1-0 with a goal from Pol Fernández against. That day Jorge Almirón took over as Boca's new coach.
The last confrontation between them was a 1-1 tie for the 2023 Professional League Cup. goals They were scored by Miguel Merentiel and Adam Bareiro, center forwards for each of the teams.
