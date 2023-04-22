He FC Barcelona He has everything ready to face the Atletico Madrid for duties of the highest Spanish competition; The league. What will be the match corresponding to the day number 30, It will surely become a spicy, intense and very vibrant match due to the need of both teams. Historically, both teams have faced each other many times and every time they do, the promise of good football emerges and comes to life. Fans from all over the world stop to watch this game that contains all kinds of emotions. As of today, both teams are at the top of the competition table and the need for both is clearly to win and score three points, but there are a couple of asterisks to mention.
Barcelona is on the right path and everything indicates that if they win the game against ‘Aleti’, they will rub their hands and will be able to savor the League title with a few dates left, but for the ‘Colchoneros’, a victory could mean to be in second place in the table, a place occupied by Real Madrid.
As already mentioned above, both teams have met many times, more than two hundred times in all competitions. The figure is quite bulky and full of a lot of culture at the football level. The balance marks a clear winner and it is the blaugrana team, the FC Barcelona. The culés have managed to be the one who marks the course of this story as the main protagonist due to the number of matches won and also, the important moments that came to life in these matches. Throughout its history, Barcelona has won 29 games more than Atlético de Madrid in their direct confrontations (105-76), while both teams have drawn 56 times.
Despite this difference, the duels between these two teams have always stood out for their equality, intensity and abundance of goals. In terms of goals scored, the Ciudad Condal team also surpasses Atlético de Madrid with a much clearer advantage than in the number of victories obtained (399-319). Next, we review the last ten meetings between these two great teams.
|
Barcelona
|
Tie
|
Atletico Madrid
|
105
|
56
|
76
