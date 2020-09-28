The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, and the president of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, during the act of handing over the dispatches to the new class of judges, this Friday in Barcelona. Pool / Europa Press

The train crash that took place this Friday at the Judicial School was the latest chapter of certain tensions that have existed for some time between the components of the PSOE and United We Can coalition government, and an important part of the judiciary. Despite the fact that the current Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, a magistrate by profession and with a conciliatory profile, has tried since his arrival at the post to smooth things over after each encounter, the seams definitely jumped into the air with the absence of the King in one of the most symbolic events for the race and in a not insignificant scenario: Catalonia, where the majority of the judges of the new class will go and where the independence challenge took place, which placed the Judiciary in the eye of the hurricane with the sentence of the you process.

“They are not capable of separating what the political parties are from the institutions. They are taking the functioning of the parties to the institutions ”, sums up the representative of one of the main judicial groups in the country in a week in which three of them have issued strong statements asking La Moncloa for explanations for the absence of the King. A good part of the race, especially the most conservative, sees the Government’s decision as a cession to the independentistas and a disparagement.

These heated spirits are also added to the successive reproaches that the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has directed in the last year against Podemos and its leader, Pablo Iglesias, for questioning judgments or judicial decisions. The Council has issued up to three statements to demand “respect.” The last one, just a month ago, after the 42nd Investigating Court of Madrid charged the formation as a legal person and several members of its leadership after the complaint of a former party lawyer for irregularities in their accounts. “Respect for the independence of the Judiciary, an expression of the division of powers, is a key element of the rule of law and of democracy itself. The confidence of citizens in the independence of judges and magistrates is the best guarantee for the defense of fundamental rights and public freedoms of all, ”the organ underlined.

Before, the majority of the CGPJ, dominated by the conservative sector, had already done the same on two occasions. In January, he demanded from Iglesias “institutional responsibility” after he said that the proof that the “judicialization” of the you process It was a mistake, it was that “many European courts” had “taken away the reason” from Spanish judges, and that this had meant a “humiliation” for Spain. In April, she published a second note after the vice president, after hearing the condemnation of the United We Can deputy in the Madrid Assembly, Isabel Serra, wrote on Twitter: “The sentences are followed (and in this case they are appealed),. “It propagates a suspicion of a lack of impartiality of the Spanish judges”, accused the Council.

The vice president, of course, is not willing to back down – although his clashes also translate into discomfort with the PSOE sector in the Executive for not censoring him – and this Friday he left another message by stating that “institutional respect means renewal of the judicial bodies in due time and form ”. Lesmes and the members of the Council have been in office for almost two years and continue to make appointments to discretionary positions in the courts, something highly criticized by the political left.

Precisely, there is a persistent unease within the race with the Socialists (and also with the PP) because of their opposition to modifying the system for selecting the members of the CGPJ, so that most of them are directly appointed by the judges themselves – currently They are elected by the Chambers. The renewal is blocked at the moment by the opposition of the PP to agree with the PSOE. All this, without talking about the problems in the courts derived from the covid – plus those that were already dragging – and the war within the Prosecutor’s Office, another of the fronts that the Executive has open in the legal field.