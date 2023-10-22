While tens of thousands of Palestinians from the Strip fled to the south of the enclave following the ultimatum of the Israeli army in the hope of getting away from the bombings, a group of Christian refugees in the Catholic church of Gaza City celebrated the baptism of a child of 11 months old named Daniel. This image from the 15th, almost unreal, was meant to be a message to the world: “We choose life, despite being surrounded by death.” George Antone, head of Caritas-Jerusalem in the Strip, his voice breaks when he remembers that moment. He is exhausted and terrified, he admits in a telephone conversation with this newspaper.

“We are scared to death. Most people think that we will not leave the church alive, that they are going to bomb us. But you have to continue, you have to be strong. “We are in the house of Jesus, we are in his hands,” he says from the Holy Family church in Gaza City.

Among the more than two million inhabitants of the Strip lives a tiny Christian community of about 1,000 people that continues to decline over the years, especially since the Islamist movement Hamas took control of the enclave in 2007. In addition to the lack of freedom and isolation that dominates the lives of Gazans due to the blockade that Israel has imposed for 16 years, in the case of Christians, there is a labor and social exclusion promoted by sectors linked to Hamas and other movements. Radical Islamists also present in the area.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of experience in wars and when we saw the Hamas attack on the 7th, we knew there would be a huge Israeli military response. My wife, my three daughters and I decided to take refuge in the church. Little by little, more people arrived who were afraid in their homes or who had lost everything. Now we are 500 Christians here,” explains Antone, 42, slowly. An Egyptian priest, Father Yussef, and around a dozen nuns from different congregations have joined the group. Everyone knows well that they run an enormous risk and even the most optimistic felt discouraged on Thursday, when the Orthodox church, located a few meters from theirs, was hit in a bombing in which at least 18 people perished, of which more than 350 who took refuge inside.

Aware that it lives in a powder keg, the Christian community of the Strip created a management committee a few months ago for future crises and began to prepare for difficult times, explains Antone. “We began to stockpile mattresses, blankets, hygiene products, fuel and non-perishable food, prepare generators and saw how we could quickly buy water and other supplies in case of emergency. We live here and we know the situation. We feared that something was going to happen because in Gaza violence is cyclical, although this has exceeded our worst forecasts,” he acknowledges.

When the Israeli army warned the civilian population that they had to move to the southern part of the enclave to preserve life, the vast majority of Christian families decided not to move from the church. “Right now, we can last up to two months in here. The idea is to guarantee the survival of the Christian community in Gaza when the war ends. We don’t want to be forced to leave here, our place is in Gaza,” explains Antone, who was born into a family of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and returned to the Strip in 1994, encouraged by the optimism generated by the Oslo peace agreements and hoping to participate in the construction of a Palestinian state.

“We are all Palestinians”

“Sorry, we are in the middle of evacuating people from the Orthodox Church. “We’ll have to talk later,” Nisreen Antone, George’s wife and head of the projects of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem in Gaza, answers the phone, agitated, hours after the bombing of the Orthodox temple of Saint Porphyry, the oldest in Gaza. “We don’t know how many dead there were, we believe there are people still under the rubble. There are no words to express how we feel today,” adds the woman.

Several Christians cried on Friday over the bodies of the victims of the Israeli bombing that damaged part of the Saint Porphyry church in Gaza. STRINGER (REUTERS)

Hours later, 18 Christians who died in this bombing were buried. A total of 40 survivors and several injured people were sheltered in the Catholic church, where there are doctors and nurses among the refugees. The Antone family insists that the ecclesiastical authorities in Jerusalem have informed the Israeli army that the churches and their associated institutions, such as Catholic schools, are shelters for hundreds of people, “people of peace who have nothing to do with this conflict.” ”.

“But we are all Palestinians, there is no difference between Muslim Palestinians and us. We are not an exception and we are permanently in danger. We are just trying to survive, but we don’t know what is going to happen, what the days ahead hold for us,” George Antone expresses, with anguish.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem harshly denounced this attack and stressed that taking a church as a military target, when it is also “providing shelter to innocent citizens” who lost their homes, “is a war crime that cannot be ignored.” An Israeli army spokesman told Reuters that its fighter jets attacked a “command post of a terrorist organization” and “a wall of a church in the area was damaged” and reported that the “incident is being reviewed.”

A fragile balance

For years, Christians in Gaza have moved in a fragile balance between the Islamist authorities of the Strip, dialogue with Israel and the preservation of their customs. There have been times when the church and its faithful, easily identifiable by their surnames and appearance, especially women, have been the object of threats and some attacks. In the past, Christians also held important positions in the Government, universities and Palestinian organizations, but they have gradually disappeared from public life in Gaza and in the best of cases they work in Catholic entities such as Caritas or some NGO. Unlike the large Christian families of the West Bank, often influential, without financial difficulties and well integrated into society, in Gaza being a Christian means facing a complicated and daily path of obstacles.

This means that many have packed their bags. In 2007, there were about 7,000 Christians in the Strip, seven times more than now. In all the Palestinian territories, the community does not reach 2% of the population. Within the Christian community of Gaza, Catholics do not exceed 130.

Everyday life inside the Sagrada Familia church is perfectly organized to ward off the feeling of chaos and drown out fear. Two masses, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, praying the rosary, moments to cook and clean… “We hardly go out because that means risking our lives. Only if it is necessary to obtain some medicine that we do not have or to care for someone who is in our schools, where we have received some Muslim families,” explains Antone.

When there is a threat of bombing nearby, those responsible for security inside the temple quickly organize those present, help them move to one of the shelters that have been set up in safer areas of the church, where there is also water and food, and They take care of the children, the elderly and the disabled in the group.

For George Antone, one of the few moments of peace these days have been the three calls that Pope Francis has made: “He was interested in the community, in how we were living within the church and he wished us that we could return to our homes soon. houses. Hopefully”.

