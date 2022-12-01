After the sudden death of player Andrés Balanta, 22, Camila Zuk, the soccer player’s girlfriend, used her social networks to say goodbye to her great love and shared what would be her last conversations with the young man.

“I love you, my love, I hope my whole life is enough to enjoy you, I pray for you, so that you are always happy,” can be seen in one of Balanta’s messages to Zuk.

After the Argentine media and the Atlético Tucumán team confirmed the unfortunate death of the Colombian, the sports world, family and friends of the athlete have shown great shock at the news.

Camila Zuk, who on November 29 published some photos and a sad farewell, He used his Instagram account again to make it clear that the void left by the player is immense.

I need those messages. I need those calls. I was the happiest woman in the world. My angel See also Eriksen: “I have several offers that I am considering. I'd like to play ... "

(Keep reading: Falcao sends a meaningful message after the death of Andrés Balanta).

In fact, the woman shared some WhatsApp screenshots in her storieswith what would be Andrés’s last messages for her.

At the end of the post he left a sad caption that read: “I need those messages. I need those calls. I was the happiest woman in the world. My angel”.

“It would make me happy if you are the one who always accompanies me”

Zuk showed several messages that were made with the footballer in the last week. On Friday, November 18, the player told him: “I see what has happened to us and we have overcome and how not to get excited that this is God who is working.”

Camila Zuk shared some photos and a sad farewell. Photo: Instagram: @camila_zuk

(Read: Andrés Balanta: his entire football career in pictures).

And he continued: “I never want you to leave, you don’t know the joy you bring to my life, I will live forever grateful to you for making me feel special”

“I love you, my love, I hope my whole life reaches me to enjoy you, I pray for you, so that you are always happy,” he concluded.

Zuk also shared the screenshots from November 22, which highlight messages such as: “I will live forever grateful to you for how happy you make me and for having changed many things about me.”

(You may be interested: Andrés Balanta: what is known about the death of a Colombian soccer player in Argentina).

“It would make me happy that you are the one who always accompanies me in everything,” was another of the messages.

Camila Zuk has found support in her social networks in the face of the difficult situation she is facing.​

More news

Andrés Balanta: heartbreaking story reveals his last moments alive

Rafael Dudamel cries live when talking about the death of Andrés Balanta

Andrés Balanta: this is the tribute that Deportivo Cali will pay him

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Writing Trends