The first days of 2023 were busy for Gafisa investors. The company announced the ratification of the capital increase of R$ 78 million on Tuesday (3). However, ESH Capital, commanded by Vladimir Timerman, questioned the decision in court because part of the transaction was used to buy some land related to business from the construction company’s controller, Nelson Tanure. The first sentence was favorable to the minority shareholder.

However, Gafisa appealed. The latest opinion was released by the court on Sunday (8). “Do you understand that the manager [ESH] acts in bad faith when questioning the capital increase decision taken by the company’s board of directors”, said the rapporteur of the last judicial order Azuma Nishi. For Levante Investimentos, the latest decision was interesting for Gafisa. “The capital increase can help the company to reduce its leverage.”

SHOPPINGS

BR Malls and Aliansce Sonae formalize union

Shopping center operators BR Malls and Aliansce Sonae announced on Friday (6th) that they had formalized the union of the companies. The merger of the two companies had already been approved at meetings on June 8, 2022. BR Malls shares ceased trading on Friday (6). On Monday night (9), the company announced the resignation letters of its directors. President Ruy Kameyama, Operational Director José Avellar and Business Director Leonardo Ferreira left the company.

INFRASTRUCTURE

CCR: Flow at airports jumps 109%

The flow of passengers at CCR airports jumped 109% in December, reveal data released by the company on Tuesday (10). Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the increase is 67.6%. On the other hand, road movements remained stable. The growth was 0.4% when comparing 2022 with 2021. CCR reported that it will discontinue disclosing user flow. “We are going to adopt this measure due to the scenario of stability in traffic numbers in our assets.”

RETAIL

Guararapes closes factory in Fortaleza

The Guararapes group informed on Tuesday (10) that it closed its factory in Fortaleza (CE). From now on, the controller of the Riachuelo brand will centralize its production in the city of Natal (RN). “The decision is part of the company’s strategic planning, with a focus on optimizing the manufacturing operation to intensify reactivity, efficiency and competitiveness, combined with sustainable growth”, communicated the company. The retailer said its stores in Ceará will remain open.

MINING

Vale receives proposal in metals division

Vale confirmed on Tuesday (10) that it had received non-binding offers for a small stake in its base metals unit. The information was initially disclosed by the British newspaper Financial Times. The company is looking for a partner to unlock value in the division. The mining company declined to give details about who it is negotiating with. According to the Reuters agency, members of the company had already touched on the possibility of selling 10% of the base metals unit during Investors Day 2023.

ENERGY

Auren will receive compensation from the Union

Auren Energia informed on Tuesday (10) that it became aware of the legal agreement between Cesp (Companhia Energética de São Paulo) and the Union regarding the Três Irmãos hydroelectric plant. The conciliation provides for a payment by the Union of R$ 1.7 billion. The amount is corrected by the Selic rate. The amount will be divided into 84 installments and should begin to be deposited in October 2023. Auren emerged from the merger between Cesp and Votorantim Energia. Bradesco BBI analysts saw the news as positive for investors. Specialists see that compensation tends to increase the possibility of new dividends.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE AUCTION

GPA jumps with Éxito emancipation

The shares of Grupo Pão de Açúcar were the highlight of the week after jumping 8.76% and closing the trading session on Tuesday (10) at R$ 18.37. The discharge took place after the board of directors approved the proposed emancipation of the Éxito supermarket chain. Upon completion of the transaction, Grupo Pão de Açúcar will own 13% of Éxito’s shares. For Ativa Investimentos research analyst Ilan Arbetman, Éxito’s future operating performance will make GPA deliver its remaining fraction of 13.3% to the market. “This is a good strategy for restructuring capital and capturing opportunities to continue the restructuring plan.” On Tuesday (10), the Ibovespa increased by 1.55%, while companies in the Pão de Açúcar sector had a slight increase, such as Carrefour, which rose by 0.55%.