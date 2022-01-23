What was to be a historic match for the Comoros Islands in the Africa Cup of Round of 16 against hosts Cameroon is on the way to becoming a nightmare. The COVID outbreak in his concentration already affects 12 people, including the coach and two of his three goalkeepers.

The other, the starter Ben Boina, was injured in the historic duel that closed the first phase (3-2 victory against Ghana) and will not be available either. In this way, a field player will have to get under the sticks in the duel against the Cameroonians, a unique circumstance in a continental tournament like this and that will give Cameroon many facilities so that they can access the quarterfinals.

This was confirmed by the sports director of the Comoros Islands, Djamal Mohamed, who trusts that CAF can give them an urgent solution. “It is quite a difficult time,” El Hadad Himidi, CEO of the Comoros, also commented. “In any case, we do not lose hope.”

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stipulated before the tournament that teams without a working goalkeeper in their squad will still have to play. “A team is obliged to play the game if there are at least eleven players available,” says the regulations. However, CAF also warns that “andIn exceptional cases, the African Cup of Nations Organizing Committee may make an appropriate decision.” In the case of the Comoros, the injury of the starting goalkeeper Ben Boina is expected to be an exceptional case because he had to leave the field after the entry of André Ayew that cost him the red card.