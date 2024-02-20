Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is trying one last time today and tomorrow before the British Supreme Court in London to prevent his planned extradition to the US. The Americans suspect him of espionage, says correspondent Meike Wijers from Australia. Assange's supporters fear that his conviction will endanger press freedom.

Guest: Meike Wijers

Presentation: Egbert Kalse

Editorial staff: Rosa van Toledo

Editing: Yeppe van Kesteren

Photo: Credit Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP