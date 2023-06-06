One of the most important titles in the world is the UEFA Champions League. Only the best squads in Europe can reach it due to their merits achieved throughout the competition.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you who have been the last 10 clubs that have achieved the maximum achievement.
The Real Madrid team is the most recent champion of the ‘orejona’. The Spanish team beat Liverpool in the grand final by the slightest difference with a goal from Vinicius Jr, at the Stade de France.
On May 29, the Chelsea team faced Manchester City in the Champions League grand final.
In one of the most anticipated games, the Blues defeated the city-dwellers with a solo goal from German Kai Havertz, to get the second title in their history.
2020 was stained by the pandemic that hit the whole world. On that occasion, Bayern Munich was proclaimed champion of the ‘orejona’ by beating PSG 1-0 in the final with a goal from Kingsley Coman.
For this edition, the peculiarity was the intervention of the VAR. Liverpool and Tottenham faced each other in the final.
The reds were superior and with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi, they won the championship at the Metropolitano in Spain.
In 2018 Real Madrid were proclaimed champions of the UEFA Champions League by defeating Liverpool in the grand final. With a double from Gareth Bale and one more from Karim Benzema, the whites won their eighth title.
In 2017 again, Real Madrid established itself by winning the Champions League. The White House team had no impediment and dominated Juventus, thrashing by a score of 4-1.
The Real Madrid goals were the work of Casemiro, Marco Asencio and Cristiano Ronaldo on two occasions. For ‘Juve’, Mandzukic discounted.
The Real Madrid team won everything they wanted in this decade, and in 2016 they beat Atlético de Madrid on penalties.
This was the second time in the history of the contest where rivals from the same city faced each other.
After 90 minutes, they drew 1-1 with goals from Sergio Ramos and Carrasco, respectively. Already in the eleven steps, Juanfran failed to execute him, sentencing ‘Atleti’.
On June 6, 2015, they faced each other in the grand final of the Juventus and Barcelona competition.
The field of the Berlin Olympic witnessed how the culés beat the Italians 3-1 with goals from Rakitic, Suárez and Neymar, while the goal of honor was the work of Álvaro Morata.
Real Madrid won their tenth Champions League title by beating Atlético de Madrid 4-1, this being the first final between clubs from the same Spanish city.
The Meringue goals were from Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo.
In 2013, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund met in the UEFA Champions League grand final.
The Bavarians arrived as the wide favorites and won the score 2-1, with goals from Mandzukic and Arjen Robben, while Gundogan discounted for Dortmund.
