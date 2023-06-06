In one of the most anticipated games, the Blues defeated the city-dwellers with a solo goal from German Kai Havertz, to get the second title in their history.

The reds were superior and with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi, they won the championship at the Metropolitano in Spain.

The Real Madrid goals were the work of Casemiro, Marco Asencio and Cristiano Ronaldo on two occasions. For ‘Juve’, Mandzukic discounted.

This was the second time in the history of the contest where rivals from the same city faced each other.

After 90 minutes, they drew 1-1 with goals from Sergio Ramos and Carrasco, respectively. Already in the eleven steps, Juanfran failed to execute him, sentencing ‘Atleti’.

The field of the Berlin Olympic witnessed how the culés beat the Italians 3-1 with goals from Rakitic, Suárez and Neymar, while the goal of honor was the work of Álvaro Morata.

The Meringue goals were from Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bavarians arrived as the wide favorites and won the score 2-1, with goals from Mandzukic and Arjen Robben, while Gundogan discounted for Dortmund.