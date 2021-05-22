When UCAM started the preseason on August 3 and played their first official game on October 18 against Sevilla Atlético, their goal was to be precisely where they are today. The university students were unaware then that the venue was going to be the New Nursery of Badajoz and that Ibiza would be opposite, although it was one of the candidates to contest the ‘playoff’ for promotion. What they were clear about is that the promotion to the First RFEF was a very rare achievement for the project that had been formed in the offices of Besoccer La Condomina, although it was the official discourse to reduce the pressure, and that the real challenge was to fight for returning to the silver category four seasons later.

Almost five years have passed since UCAM achieved promotion against Real Madrid Castilla in Valdebebas, precisely with Biel Ribas under the sticks and Salmerón on the bench, and today again the university team has another opportunity to make history by returning to Second to try to stay this time.

90 or 120 minutes



The Murcian team is 90 or 120 minutes away from achieving the great success that would be to return to professional football beating Ibiza (Nuevo Vivero, 12.00 hours). They had to be there today and they will fight for it tooth and nail. The university students have a great challenge ahead and that is that they have to win yes or yes to the club chaired by Amadeo Salvo because in the event of a tie after extra time they will be eliminated due to the status of leader of their rival. There are no penalties this time. However, that is a worry that is in the background after everything they have achieved so far. The leadership in the first phase, tied with Linares, and a second place facing this ‘playoff’ after a bad day in San Fernando that does not cloud his great role.

THE PHRASES José María Salmerón, UCAM coach: “Reaching this last game for promotion is a success for the entire squad due to the professionalism and the way of competing” Charlie Dean, college defender: “The motivation to move up has made us recover well. We have come this far and we are going to go for the game »

In addition, the first round of this promotion of promotion against Barça B last week has made believe that the possibility of returning to Second is real even to the most incredulous. The azulones beat a Culé subsidiary that has a highly talented squad and showed that practically no mistakes can be made to make them kneel. Not even the comeback of García Pimienta’s team made the UCAM footballers lower their arms, who ended up getting their ticket to the final with an impressive display by Biel Ribas.

The eleven of José María Salmerón will have few changes compared to last week against Barça B. The only doubt is whether Adri León, who has already recovered from his injury, is going to leave from the start or the Almeria coach he will prefer not to risk it and leave him on the bench in case he needs it during the game. In addition, at the right-handed end there is still the doubt between Alberto Fernández and Santi Jara, but the good performance of the moratallero, with a goal included against the Blaugrana subsidiary, suggests that he will repeat with him in the starting eleven.

Rivals to watch Germán Parreño, goalkeeper The former UCAM goalkeeper has only conceded 9 goals in the 23 games he has played with 15 clean sheets. Javi Lara, playmaker His experience and his great hitting on set pieces may be key for Carcedo’s team. Davo, forward The Asturian has been the team’s top scorer with ten goals, five of them in the last four games.

“A success of the staff”



UCAM yesterday held its last training session prior to the final of the ‘playoff’ and it did so at the Vicente Sanz de Don Benito, a stadium with good memories for the university students because they eliminated Barça B there last week. Then they took the bus to go to Badajoz and to the hotel where they have spent the night. Earlier, in the afternoon, Salmerón and Charlie Dean were on the stage of the meeting, the Nuevo Vivero stadium, where they attended to the media. There they also met with Juan Carlos Carcedo and Fran Grima, Ibiza’s coach and player.

“We are 90 or 120 minutes from the ascent. It is very important to be in Second for the city, the university, the players and the coaching staff. It is a goal that we set ourselves from the beginning and having managed to reach this last game is a success for the entire squad due to the professionalism they have had and the way they compete. Hopefully we can be in Second next year, “said Salmerón. Charlie Dean also spoke about how important it was for UCAM to beat Barça B: “It was a very tough game. We knew he was a very difficult opponent. We were lucky and competed well to win. The motivation to move up has made us recover better. We have come this far and we are going to go for the game ».

Amorebieta and Real B, to Second



The Amorebieta gave the big surprise yesterday in Badajoz by beating the host and getting the promotion. Real Sociedad B also rose by beating Algeciras.