“Kommersant”: at the age of 80, the last chairman of the Supreme Council of the RSFSR Khasbulatov died

Ruslan Khasbulatov, the last chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR, died in his country house near Moscow at the age of 80. This is reported “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, Khasbulatov died around 19:00 Moscow time. According to RIA Newshis funeral will be held in Chechnya, in the homeland of the former chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR.

Khasbulatov was elected People’s Deputy of the RSFSR in March 1990. On June 5 of the same year, he was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR, on June 10 of the same year – and. about. Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR. In October 1991, he received the post of chairman of the Supreme Council of the Russian Federation.