Let’s be honest: the first time we took a look at The Last Case of Benedict Fox we were totally captivated by it. It will be for the Lovecraftian setting and context that never tires us (although it has been exaggeratedly inflated in the last period), it will be for the composition of the game that seemed very interesting, or perhaps for the artistic sector that is nothing short of inspired. What is certain is that looking at the book only from the cover can often be misleading, and with this last effort of Plot Twists this concept has proved to be largely true, more for the practice than for the idea itself. But let’s proceed in order, and analyze better The Last Case of Benedict Fox in our review.

Metroidvania in limbo…

With a short video as our introduction, which tells us just what little we need to know before our investigation begins, we are first catapulted into a very fast tutorial, and then into the actual adventure. our protagonist, Benedict Foxis a “self-proclaimed detective” – ​​as the development studio likes to call him – who will also have a small, big, terrifying help from his side: that of a supernatural entitywho will always be with us, a terrifying voice in our head.

Our first mission is to uncover Benedict’s father’s past, just found, but whose tragic fate we immediately discover: he died, and did not make a peaceful end. The first thing to do is to create a connection with the “Limbo” of the father (each character we will investigate has his own) thanks to the powers of our “Partner”. But what is Limbo? Let’s say a sort of alternative dimension from which we will be able to exit and enter by exploiting certain nodes, and the appearance of this depends precisely on the personality of the deceased. In the case of our Fox’s father, he’s a much grayer, more dislocated, displaced version of his own mansion.

We won’t go into any further storytelling, but know that the investigation will lead us to discover secrets and shrines of the victims, but also more which concerns the Order of which we belong, and not.

…and in terror

From the point of view of gameplayexploration comes as the most classic of metroidvaniaperhaps slightly more bare from the point of view of the interactions (some backdrops will be practically empty of objects and vestments with which to interact), but with a discreet visual impact. Unfortunately, this last feature also proves to be the only one that is actually successful as regards the experience itself, which for practically the rest of its features turns out to be “all smoke and no fire”.

The metroidvania system will often force us to backtracking, which is anything but pleasant according to what we told you a little while ago, and what we will tell you a little later on the fights. There our currency to unlock supernatural abilities for our partner’s tentacles it will be the ink, which we will earn by defeating the horrifying creatures inside limbo. Mind you that dying means having to come back to get it, or lose it forever (yeah, once again in style Souls).

Let’s start by saying that the combat system in general, although on a visual level it seemed intriguing, it reveals itself extremely inadequateespecially in the early stages of the game when we haven’t unlocked Ben’s best features. Hit, parry, dodgebut also moving to explore, are actions that we will seem to be doing with a suffocating heaviness, and even a “bit” of input lagannoying especially in those phases where timing is everything.

A pity, given the potential of the game on a charismatic level. This inadequacy necessarily spreads to the enemies and boss fightsabove all because losing ink (if we haven’t fixed it in time) could make us throw whole quarters of an hour to the wind.

Paradoxically (for the type of game ed) the best part of this The Last Case of Benedict Fox resides in puzzlesinteresting and challenging just right, without overdoing it, but not even a walk, and above all they are well integrated within the game.

Lovecraft who?

Turning to the artistic side, it is clear how the atmosphere of The Last Case of Benedict Fox was created ad hoc to worry the player: very good the graphic sectorquite sufficient that sonorous (with a peak in quality, however, more important on the dubbings), and an overall good overall performance.

It was clearly said early on by the guys at Plot Twist that this metroidvania saw how inspiration literature and the Lovecraftian imagery, but net of a few flashes, and some by now typical color tones, we have seen a little too little of this. Whether they wanted limit citations for a factor of originality and identity? It could be, even if in this case the “charisma” is somewhat dispersed.