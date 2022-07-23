Among the most interesting surprises of the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in June there was certainly The Last Case of Benedict Foxa new metroidvania characterized by a very particular style, which will be launched directly on Xbox Game Passprogram of which the development team looks very enthusiastic in a recent interview.

The TrueAchievement site got to interview Bartek Lesiakowski, lead game designer of the Plot Twist team responsible for the game, and from the article we can draw some very positive statements about Xbox Game Pass from the developer. “It’s hard to put into words how much positive influence the Game Pass will have on our game,” said Lesiakowski, evidently delighted to have rejoined Microsoft’s program with his own title.

“He opens the door to one multitude of players several who will be able to play The Last Case of Benedict Fox and, keeping their fingers crossed, may fall in love with the game and the genre. It’s a great opportunity for a small studio like ours. “

In fact, these are the same considerations shared by many other developers, especially in the indie field, who find in the launch even directly on day one on Xbox Game Pass a considerable stimulus for their titles. The advantages are given both by the economic support provided by Microsoft, which obviously offers important incentives to include the games in the service catalog, and by the large visibility that these titles get once inserted into Xbox Game Pass, being able to be played more easily by a large number of users.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox was announced with a trailer at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in June 2022 and is an interesting metroidvania with Lovecraftian atmospheres, and then returned to show itself with an extended gameplay video.