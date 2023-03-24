The Last Case of Benedict Fox returned to show itself at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2023 with a new trailer Of gameplay. Available from April 27, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One, it’s an Inside-style third-person adventure that really bodes well.

By now the game is well known, but it’s always a pleasure to see it in action, since it really promises very well. Let’s watch the footage.

The official synopsis for The Last Case of Benedict Fox reads: “Descend into a limbo of crumbling memories as Benedict Fox, a self-styled investigator bonded to his demon companion. Harness this unholy bond to explore the minds of those who have recently passed away. Search for clues as you uncover the mysteries of a huge decaying mansion, the site of the gruesome murder of a young couple, and the disappearance of their child.Immerse yourself in a dark and intriguing world full of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and crimes in cold blood in an arcane adventure animated with a charming art style reminiscent of Tim Burton.” The game is an innovative metroidvania both in some game dynamics and in the atmospheres.