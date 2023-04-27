The Last Case of Benedict Fox will be available starting today on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, launching on day one at Xbox Game Pass: L’unlock time of the game, from which it will be possible to download and play, it is 18:00 this afternoon.

The Plot Twist team reported the launch time via Twitter, confirming that the game will be available today, April 27, 2023, starting at 9am PT, which should translate into 6pm Italian. In the absence of other indications, we assume that the launch is simultaneous worldwide at the same time.

It is one of the most anticipated indies of this part of 2023 and potentially one of the most interesting, at least based on what we have seen so far. The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a metroidvania which incorporates atmospheres and themes typical of Lovecraftian horror, inserting them within a particular context in North America in the 20s and 30s, between jazz, Victorian architecture and unfathomable mysteries.

Investigator Benedict Fox finds himself investigating the mysteries of an ancient, decaying mansion, somehow linked to his family and the demons he has always been connected to, which allow the protagonist a constant connection to the afterlife. We saw it a few weeks ago in a gameplay video with commentary, after trying it with a preview last February.