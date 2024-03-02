The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition is coming “soon” on PS5. This is what was revealed by the developers via the official Twitter account. Furthermore, the “Definitive Edition” version will also be available on PC and Xbox on the same day.

Let's remember that The Last Case of Benedict Fox was released in April 2023 on PC and Xbox, as a console exclusive, also available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. Confirmation of the PS5 version, however, arrived in September 2023.

There Definitive Edition version However, it includes a series of updates and improvements, which will therefore also be applied on Xbox and PC when it arrives on PS5. We don't have a release date yet, but it's not impossible that the team has a one-year exclusivity deal for Xbox, so it's possible that the PS5 version will arrive at the end of April.