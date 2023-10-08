Three of the candidates for the Presidency of Argentina: Javier Milei, Sergio Massa and Patricia Bullrich. AGENCIES

This week, with Argentina in full countdown to the elections on October 22, even the largest national tabloid magazine set its eyes on the leftist candidate. “Who is Myriam Bregman?” asked the magazine Faces in a profile published on Tuesday, after the first presidential debate last Sunday. National representative, lawyer who defended the victims of the dictatorship, Trotskyist activist, feminist, and one of the most visible faces of the Left Front for more than a decade, Bregman monopolized the spotlight after a debate without clear winners. He crossed the most popular candidate, the ultra Javier Milei, for his business ties and his relativization of the military dictatorship, he hit the conservative Patricia Bullrich for police repression while she was Mauricio Macri’s Minister of Security, and she was the harshest critic of the management of the current Minister of Economy and Peronist candidate, Sergio Massa. In an election marked by surprises, the candidates will debate again this Sunday. The axes will be security, work and the environment, and many eyes will be on that candidate who in the August primaries barely received 2.65% of the votes, but who this week has become a trend.

The candidate to win continues to be Javier Milei. The libertarian economist swept 30.04% of the votes on August 13 and the polls keep him as the favorite, even though he would not be enough to win the presidency in the first round. Every vote counts. Bregman is last in the polls, but the militancy of progressive Peronism, resigned to supporting a Massa anointed as a unity candidate, has gone out these days in search of that vote that is tempted to abandon Peronism for the left. Massa himself, who is a clear second in the polls and hopes to force a runoff on November 19, had come out against the candidate in the first debate. “Do you really think that it is the same whether we govern or whether Bullrich or Milei govern?” He asked him at the direct intersections. “I think the problem the country has is different,” Bregman responded. “It is time to say enough, to stop thinking about voting for someone who is less bad than the other.”

Work, between protection and reform

Massa and Bregman will attract attention in the most anticipated block of the debate, the work block. Argentina today has a very low unemployment rate, 6.9%, but the new jobs are mostly precarious. Only 30% of private workers are salaried employees with a contract, while the other two thirds are distributed between the informal market and the self-employed. As Minister of Economy, Massa dedicated the last few months to announcing dozens of economic support measures for workers, including bonuses for informal workers, tax exemptions for the self-employed and even a bill to reduce working hours. He is probably the focus of most of the criticism.

Both Bullrich and Milei have anticipated that if they reach the Casa Rosada they will promote a labor reform that reduces costs and increases competitiveness. However, to carry it out they will need the support of other parliamentary forces and unions and it is not clear that they will achieve it. It is likely that Bregman will take advantage of this issue to attack the relaxation of labor laws, which offer great protection to workers in the event of dismissal.

The battle of the right

The IDEA business colloquium, one of the largest business forums in the country, has been the battleground for Bullrich and Milei these days, despite the fact that the latter chose to sabotage it and organize a private lunch with 70 executives while his opponent appeared in a dialogue public. Bullrich, in any case, had more to lose. Third in the polls, 10 points behind Milei and 5 points behind Massa, she failed in the first debate – Massa and Milei ended up joining together in the chicane by demanding that she explain herself clearly – and had an uphill week. On Monday she gave an interview in which she justified herself by saying that she was sick and that she had felt bad during the night of Sunday.

Then he got involved again in the issue that he defends as his forte, security. In the interview, Bullrich announced that he plans reform the Penal Code to be able to record the private conversations of prisoners with their defenders. “I can record it, have it, let’s say, as an element of evidence, and not listen to it,” he argued. The interviewer came to the crossroads: “Don’t make me defend criminals, but there is a right to defense.” Minister of Security of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), Bullrich plays the last bullet in this debate. Her campaign reinforces the idea that she maintained that office throughout the government, despite it being one of the most conflictive, and that gives her back in the face of drug trafficking and insecurity in the streets.

On this issue, we will also have to listen to Milei, who has announced that she will leave security issues in the hands of her vice president, a lawyer who vindicates the military dictatorship. Daughter, niece and granddaughter of soldiers, Victoria Villarruel has begun to gain ground in the far-right party. It is noticeable in her speeches that the libertarian has begun to borrow from her.

Milei survived the first debate without incident. She controlled her anger, stuck to reading and laughing mockingly at the criticism. It was enough for her to stay in her trench: criticize economic management as “a model that has impoverished us for 100 years.” Many polls gave him the winner, despite the fact that she hesitated when explaining her plan in education and she repeated almost exactly the arguments of the military tried after the fall of the dictatorship when it was her turn to talk about human rights. Milei denied the official number of missing people and justified the systematic repression of the Military Junta by saying that in the seventies there was a “war” in which “excesses” were committed. All contrary to what the courts proved in the Trial of the Juntas in 1985.

Environment, the great absentee of the entire campaign

The environment has been the great absentee from the electoral campaign, but the public voted to include it in this debate. The issue divides the candidates and also the Argentine business community. Mining and the exploitation of unconventional gas and oil are seen as sectors with great potential to alleviate Argentina’s foreign exchange deficit, but they clash with the energy transition demanded by the world. Massa and Bullrich will play along those lines, and we will have to see what Milei, a climate change denier, has written.

The debate does concern the rest of society. According to Data of Greenpeace, 90% of the population believes that Argentina is affected by climate change and almost half are in favor of a transition towards the creation of clean energy. “There is a lot of talk about [el yacimiento petrolero] Vaca Muerta brings foreign currency and investments, but it has to be put in the framework and context of the climate crisis and what the energy transition is going to be like,” says journalist Tais Gadea Lara, moderator of the debate on sustainability at the IDEA colloquium. . “So, what is the investment in renewable energy going to be like? What discussion are we going to have about the changes that need to be made in the sectors that generate the most emissions, which are energy, agriculture and livestock?” he says out loud, hoping that the candidates will answer these questions in the debate.

