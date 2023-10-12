













This console manufacturer shared the news through social networks but did not reveal what the packaging will look like or its price. So there are some assumptions.

Some players think that this PlayStation 5 bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It will have a suggested price of $559.99 dollars, around $9,986.25 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

Likewise, it is quite likely that the game will not be included in physical format but as a digital download through the PlayStation Store. This will be through a code, which is very common.

Fountain: Activision.

More than ‘guesses’, players base the current information on Sony’s way of proceeding with packages corresponding to games like God of War Ragnarok, Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

This movement with CoD: Modern Warfare III It was something that many expected. But it’s also quite possible that this will be the last video game package in the series with a PlayStation console.

The reason is that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is getting closer, and it would be very strange for packages like this to continue appearing once it was complete.

Source: Activision.

The most logical thing is that Activision continued launching them but replaced the PS5 with the Xbox Series X|S. The agreement signed between Microsoft and Sony for Call of Duty It does not contemplate exclusivity like this but simply the presence of the games on PlayStation.

