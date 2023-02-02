The amounts that are occasionally spent on car auctions are getting out of hand. A Subaru from McRae for four tons, a special SLR for three million, as if it were nothing. The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is not going to change this either, because the last Chiron – and also the last Bugatti with W16 – was auctioned for 9,792,500 euros. This is the highest amount ever paid for a new car at auction.

What can you expect for almost ten million? Well, a special edition of the Chiron, because having a ‘regular’ hypercar isn’t special enough yet. But the Profilée is a bit more than a few other colors and decorative strips. The plan was to build a limited edition of a sharpened Chiron Pur Sport. Indeed, that was the plan – because only this pre-production model saw the light of day. The one off Bugatti Chiron Profilée is approved for use on public roads.

The last Bugatti Chiron is unique

The demand for the other versions of the Chiron was so great that plans for a series of Profilées were scrapped. This has to do with the construction limit of 500 cars that Bugatti has imposed on itself. This Profilée is actually number 501. It is also distinguished by its own rear wing, revised splitter and larger air intakes. Not enough? The color Argent Atlantique is only used on this Profilée.

The last Bugatti Chiron that has now been auctioned is therefore originally a Chiron Pur Sport with 1,500 hp. Its gear changes are even faster, for better acceleration. Just what your stock Chiron needed. The 0-100 time is now 2.3 seconds and the 0-200 time is 5.5 seconds. Going to 300 km/h takes a total of 12.4 seconds and the max is 380 km/h.

Regardless of its unique equipment, its status as a loner or the fact that it is the very last Chiron, it remains an astounding amount that the Bugatti Chiron Profilée was just auctioned for. Let’s mention the number one more time: 9,792,500 euros. No, it still hasn’t quite reached us. But for the Chiron we can call it a more than worthy end.