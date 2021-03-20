The alarms went off at the United We Can headquarters when on March 10, Isabel Díaz Ayuso called elections in the Community of Madrid on the grounds that it was thus avoiding a motion of censure like the one that PSOE and Ciudadanos had just registered in Murcia. No strong candidates, with internal polls that predicted results close to 5% of the votes – the minimum figure to obtain parliamentary representation – and with a history of “defeats without palliative” in almost all the recent autonomous elections (with the exception of Catalonia, where in Comú Podem resisted on 14-F equaling his representation of eight deputies), Pablo Iglesias decided to star in one of the most heartbreaking weeks that Spanish politics recalls by resigning to be vice president in the Government and apply as head of the list of your training in the Community.

The unexpected movement surprised militants and leaders of Podemos – “we are in ‘shock'”, they assured that day in the party -, and also left “shocked”, as the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, acknowledged on Friday the socialist wing of the government. Only Pedro Sánchez had been informed by Iglesias himself shortly before he communicated his decision through a video on social networks.

The strategy had been forged in just 72 hours and, at first, it seemed like one more pirouette of the purple leader, but there was much more at stake: the survival of United We Can. In the midst of a “strategic silence”, Iglesias and his hard core struggled to find a candidate at the height of the grave circumstances. Those were hectic hours between March 10 and 13. Isa Serra, the best known face of the formation in Madrid and co-spokesman of the party, is condemned for participating in the altercations of an eviction in 2014. It did not take long to call the purple leader to alert him about his situation, which he already knew very well. “Uncle, they are going to disqualify me,” he communicated bitterly. At that time, Iglesias had already probed the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, and the deputy and general secretary of the PCE, Enrique Santiago, but he did not obtain the yes of any.

There was only one option, the most daring, to save the furniture. The new candidate dressed his decision in an aura of crusade against “the extreme right” which will materialize, according to their calculations, in a pact between PP and Vox in the Community after the collapse of Ciudadanos. But there are more prosaic reasons. Madrid is the community that gave rise to Podemos in the Faculty of Political Sciences of the Complutense University, a quarry from which almost all of its founders emerged. “Losing representation in Madrid would be an almost unacceptable blow,” they acknowledge in the party. A weakness that, if it occurred, would take note of the PSOE, its coalition partner, for the remainder of the legislature.

Another of the open fronts is the struggle with Más Madrid, a party led by the former right-hand man of Iglesias, Íñigo Errejón, whose relationship was muddied in the stormy assembly of Vistalegre 2, in 2017, due to his different views of the party’s direction. In Madrid, the ‘errejonistas’ surpass Podemos, although the most recent polls already reflect the impact of the purple leader’s decision and the distances have been shortened and even equaled in some polls.

In the regional elections of May 26, 2019, the PSOE was the most voted force with 37 seats (although it could not add to govern), Más Madrid obtained 20 parliamentarians while Podemos remained in seven and with one party knocked out.

The first thing the Podemos leader did this time, after releasing the bombshell, was to propose a unitary candidacy, an offer that was flatly rejected by Más Madrid. The left will concur, once again, divided into three lists. A fracture that, according to experts, can be profitable.

Relay in the match



However, the most important decision that Iglesias made last weekend was not to be a candidate in Madrid, but to exit the coalition government just one year after becoming vice president and prepare his succession with the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, who is not a member of Podemos and has a PCE card.

With all that is at stake, Iglesias begins this escalation with a security cable: while the relay takes place, which conditioned a primary before the next generals, he will continue to be the leader of Podemos and a deputy in Congress, although he has said that he also resign that seat. In the PSOE they are convinced that he will not take possession of his act as a parliamentarian in the Assembly of Madrid unless there is the monumental surprise that he wins the elections. Circumstance on which they do not pronounce in the purple formation. From the bench of low parliamentarian, and without the ties of the position, he could unleash a frontal opposition against the Government.

A collaborator close to Iglesias recalls that the coups are part of his way of understanding politics. “He made his position and that of Irene Montero available to those registered when they bought the house in Galapagar. That was brutal,” he tells this newspaper. He was also willing to resign from the vice presidency during the negotiations with the PSOE in the summer of 2019 to form a government after 28-A. The ordeal continues.