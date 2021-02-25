In September 2020, it was announced that the National Institute of Radio and Television (IRTP) was going to start the internationalization of its most successful national productions.

With several plots that could earn a space in the foreign market, the first story to be considered in this project is The last bastion, a period series broadcast in 2018 via TV Peru.

Weeks ago, Netflix reported that 35-chapter fiction, written by Eduardo and María Luisa Adrianzén, would arrive on your platform on February 25 .

What is The Last Bastion about?

The last bastion premiered in 2018 on TV Peru. Photo: Netflix

Directed by Marco Moscos, the fiction takes us through the lives of several citizens who inhabit the town of Magdalena during the years prior to the arrival of José de San Martín to the coasts of Peru. Its chapters describe how the protagonists face the changes that arise with the presence of the Argentine military until the independence process.

The Last Hold Trailer

Protagonists of The Last Bastion

Giovanni Arce as Paco Robles

Rodrigo Palacios as Lorenzo Robles

Priscila Espinoza as Rosa María Robles

Mayra Nájar as Antonia Mazombé

Sergio Galliani as Francisco Robles

Laly Goyzueta as Josefa Robles

Diego Lombardi as Adolfo Soto Velázquez

Fernando Bakovic as Germán

Mayella Lloclla as Catalina

Stephie Jacobs as Teresa

