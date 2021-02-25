In September 2020, it was announced that the National Institute of Radio and Television (IRTP) was going to start the internationalization of its most successful national productions.
With several plots that could earn a space in the foreign market, the first story to be considered in this project is The last bastion, a period series broadcast in 2018 via TV Peru.
Weeks ago, Netflix reported that 35-chapter fiction, written by Eduardo and María Luisa Adrianzén, would arrive on your platform on February 25.
What is The Last Bastion about?
Directed by Marco Moscos, the fiction takes us through the lives of several citizens who inhabit the town of Magdalena during the years prior to the arrival of José de San Martín to the coasts of Peru. Its chapters describe how the protagonists face the changes that arise with the presence of the Argentine military until the independence process.
The Last Hold Trailer
Protagonists of The Last Bastion
- Giovanni Arce as Paco Robles
- Rodrigo Palacios as Lorenzo Robles
- Priscila Espinoza as Rosa María Robles
- Mayra Nájar as Antonia Mazombé
- Sergio Galliani as Francisco Robles
- Laly Goyzueta as Josefa Robles
- Diego Lombardi as Adolfo Soto Velázquez
- Fernando Bakovic as Germán
- Mayella Lloclla as Catalina
- Stephie Jacobs as Teresa
