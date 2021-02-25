One of Peru’s biggest productions, The Last Bastion, premiered on Netflix this February 25, 2021 to the joy of fans. The program will tell part of the social conflicts that occurred at the national level before our country reached its independence.

Period fiction made its debut in TV Peru in 2018 and won great reception among viewers, so it is expected to have the same impact on foreign audiences.

The Last Bastion was written by Eduardo and María Luisa Adrianzén. It will also have 35 episodes in total. Next, we provide all the details about the popular Peruvian series.

What is The Last Bastion about?

Directed by Marco Moscos, the program takes us through the lives of several citizens who inhabit the town of Magdalena during the years prior to the arrival of Jose de San Martin to the coasts of Peru. Its chapters describe how the protagonists face the changes that arise with the presence of the Argentine military until the independence process.

The Last Bastion – Trailer

The Last Bastion Characters

Giovanni Arce as Paco Robles

Rodrigo Palacios as Lorenzo Robles

Priscila Espinoza as Rosa María Robles

Mayra Nájar as Antonia Mazombé

Sergio Galliani as Francisco Robles

Laly Goyzueta as Josefa Robles

Diego Lombardi as Adolfo Soto Velázquez

Fernando Bakovic as Germán

Mayella Lloclla as Catalina

Stephie Jacobs as Teresa

