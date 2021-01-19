Last September, it was announced that the National Institute of Radio and Television (IRTP) was going to begin the internationalization of its most successful national productions.
With several stories that could win a space in the foreign market, the first to give news about this project is The last bastion, fiction broadcast in 2018 via TV Peru.
Through a statement, it was announced that the series of 35 chapters written by Eduardo and María Luisa Adriazén, coming to Netflix in the month of February.
The Last Bastion Trailer
What is The Last Bastion about?
Directed by Marco Moscos, the fiction takes us through the lives of several citizens who inhabit the town of Magdalena during the years prior to the arrival of José de San Martín to the coasts of Peru. Its chapters describe how the protagonists face the changes that will arise with the presence of the Argentine military until the independence process.
Release date of The Last Bastion
The Last Bastion will arrive on Netflix next Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Who stars in The Last Bastion?
- Giovanni Arce as Paco Robles
- Rodrigo Palacios as Lorenzo Robles
- Priscila Espinoza as Rosa María Robles
- Mayra Nájar as Antonia Mazombé
- Sergio Galliani as Francisco Robles
- Laly Goyzueta as Josefa Robles
- Diego Lombardi as Adolfo Soto Velázquez
- Fernando Bakovic as Germán
- Mayella Lloclla as Catalina
- Stephie Jacobs as Teresa
- María del Carmen Serve as Constanza
- Anaí Padilla as Tadea
- Haysen Percovich Palma as Blas
- Juan Carlos Pastor Izurieta as Charles
- Monica Madueño as Isabel
- Jackie Vázquez as Micaela
- Manuel Calderón as Vicente
