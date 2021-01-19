Last September, it was announced that the National Institute of Radio and Television (IRTP) was going to begin the internationalization of its most successful national productions.

With several stories that could win a space in the foreign market, the first to give news about this project is The last bastion, fiction broadcast in 2018 via TV Peru.

Through a statement, it was announced that the series of 35 chapters written by Eduardo and María Luisa Adriazén, coming to Netflix in the month of February.

The Last Bastion Trailer

What is The Last Bastion about?

Directed by Marco Moscos, the fiction takes us through the lives of several citizens who inhabit the town of Magdalena during the years prior to the arrival of José de San Martín to the coasts of Peru. Its chapters describe how the protagonists face the changes that will arise with the presence of the Argentine military until the independence process.

Release date of The Last Bastion

The Last Bastion will arrive on Netflix next Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Who stars in The Last Bastion?

Giovanni Arce as Paco Robles

Rodrigo Palacios as Lorenzo Robles

Priscila Espinoza as Rosa María Robles

Mayra Nájar as Antonia Mazombé

Sergio Galliani as Francisco Robles

Laly Goyzueta as Josefa Robles

Diego Lombardi as Adolfo Soto Velázquez

Fernando Bakovic as Germán

Mayella Lloclla as Catalina

Stephie Jacobs as Teresa

María del Carmen Serve as Constanza

Anaí Padilla as Tadea

Haysen Percovich Palma as Blas

Juan Carlos Pastor Izurieta as Charles

Monica Madueño as Isabel

Jackie Vázquez as Micaela

Manuel Calderón as Vicente