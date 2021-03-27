Renato Medina-Vassallo He denounced that a Twitter page improperly used images of his character in the series The Last Bastion for a video shared on said profile.

Through his social networks, this March 26 the Peruvian actor made public this broadcast made by the account of Republican Coordinator with apparent political message.

“Coordinadora Republicana is making use of my image without authorization. I don’t know if any of my fellow cast members or TV Peru have authorized its use, but not me. I categorically reject the message spread in this video ”, the interpreter wrote in his post.

Public complaint of the actor. Photo: capture / Twitter

TV Peru He also spoke out demanding that the material be removed for illegal use of the images of the series, which recently premiered on Netflix.

“The Constitution defends the right to intellectual property. The Republican Coordinator is making illegal use of images from the series The Last Bastion and In defense of our rights, the IRTP, we demand they withdraw them immediately ”Reads the response.

Statement from TV Peru. Photo: capture / Twitter

The last bastion came to Netflix

On the last February 25, the renowned national production The Last Bastion premiered on the streaming platform. After the launch of the Peru TV project, part of the cast celebrated this event with messages on their social networks.

“Tell me what you think. From here a hug to all my partners on stage, in fact we are very happy that this story can be seen by more people! “, He wrote Connie Chaparro.

“Don’t miss it, now on Netflix!” Fernando Bakovic.

