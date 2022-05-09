Home page politics

Of: Luke Zigo

Split

For ten weeks, civilians at the Azovsteel plant in Mariupol sought shelter from Russian attacks. Now the last civilians have been evacuated.

Mariupol – Covering an area of ​​11 square kilometers, the Azovstahl steelworks in the east of Mariupol is one of the largest steelworks in Europe. In addition to the size, the extensive tunnel systems under the plant offer protection against rocket, artillery and air attacks. Therefore, some hundred civilians had after the invasion of Russia sought shelter there.

People fleeing Mariupol wait for clearance upon arrival at a reception center for displaced people. © Francisco Seco/dpa

After two months of siege, the last civilians have now been rescued from the steelworks complex. They reached Ukrainian-controlled territory late Sunday evening. The convoy arrived in the southeastern city of Zaporizhia after dark. The journey, which is a little over 200 kilometers long, took more than two days. The bus convoy was held up for hours at Russian checkpoints and the weary occupants were interrogated.

Azov survivors: ‘Didn’t think we’d make it out alive’

Natalia has worked at the Azov Steel Plant all her adult life and has been taking refuge in its bunker network for the past two months. “I didn’t think we were going to make it out alive, so I have no plans for the future,” she says.

She fled with little more than a collection of drawings the children had made in their bunker. She had organized drawing competitions to keep the children occupied and kept the pictures as a memento. “I wouldn’t have given them away even if they had shot me.”

The 69-year-old Lyubov Andropova has been in the bunkers since March and is now reporting on the horror there. “It was terrible in the bunkers. Water ran down the ceilings. There was mold everywhere. We worried about the children and their lungs.” The bombardments would not have stopped and caused great fear in the bunkers. Andropova says she feared “our bunker would collapse.” “Everything was shaking, we didn’t go out.”

Ukraine War: Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine confirms evacuation of all civilians

Iryna Vereshchuck, Deputy Prime Minister of the Ukraine, said on Saturday (07 May 2022) that “all women, children and the elderly” had come out of the complex and were being evacuated. The refugees are physically and mentally marked by their time under the plant.

Yegor Chekhonadsky points to a bundle of bags at his feet and says, “I just want to live and start over (…) everything I own is here.” He, along with his wife and two sons, had since early March sought refuge in Azovsteel. “Of course I’m over the moon and happy to be in Ukraine.”

Ukraine War: Mariupol was the scene of the most devastating fighting

With the beginning of the invasion, the strategically important Mariupol was the scene of devastating fighting. For days, Russian media have been reporting that Mariupol was completely taken. This is true for the city of Mariupol, but the fighters entrenched in the Azov plant were able to hold the plant despite the siege, heavy aerial bombardment and several storming attempts.

Numerous civilians were locked in the catacombs under the complex for more than ten weeks. There was a lack of basic necessities such as food, water or medicine.

Smoke rises from the Azovstal Steel Plant in this photo released by the Interior Ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic on May 4, 2022. Ukrainian fighters have accused Russian troops of breaching the agreed ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelworks. © Uncredited/dpa/pa

Red Cross: Group: “Endured a level of horror no human should go through”

The head of the delegation of the International Red Cross Committee in Ukraine, Pascal Hundt, says the group of refugees endured “a level of horror that no human being should go through”. The evacuation operation began on May 5, the third coordinated safe passage in recent days, but around 2,000 soldiers – many of them injured – are believed to remain trapped.

The remaining Ukrainian fighters swore at the compound on Sunday (May 08, 2022) to continue their resistance as long as they are alive.

“We don’t have much time left,” Captain Sviatoslav Palamar said at an online press conference, appealing to the international community to help evacuate the wounded soldiers. (Luke Zigo)