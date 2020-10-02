Highlights: Owner of warship INS Virat asks for 100 crores to sell

The Mumbai company wants to make it a museum by avoiding it from breaking.

It is necessary to take NOC from Ministry of Defense, owner gave 1 week’s time

Ahmedabad

One last hope to save the historic warship INS Viraat is yet to be found. The owner of this warship, who has departed from service, has put a rate of Rs 100 crore to sell it. A Mumbai-based company is willing to buy it with the aim of building a museum by avoiding it from breaking.

INS Virat is an aircraft carrier, which was inducted into the Navy in 1987 and removed from service in 2017. It was bought by the Shri Ram Group in July this year for Rs 38.54 crore in an auction. VK Sharma, the managing director of NVTect Marine Consultants Private Limited has shown interest in purchasing the warship.

The warship arrived at the ship breaking yard on the Alang off the coast of Gujarat last week. It is a symbol of India’s rich sea heritage. Mukesh Patel, Chairman of Shri Ram Group, said that the vessel was bought at auction as scrap. The prospective buyer must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defense to purchase it.

He said, ‘I bought this vessel because of my love for my country. Now a Mumbai company wants to convert this vessel into a museum. Since they too are doing this because of patriotism, I agreed to sell the vessel to them. Patel said, “But they have to get NOC from the Ministry of Defense, without this I will not be able to sell them.”

He said that he had earlier demanded Rs 125 crore but agreed to sell it for Rs 100 crore considering the good work of the company. Patel also said that the offer is for a limited time and he will only wait until next week. He said, ‘I have been told that the company is making a lot of efforts to get NOC. But I can’t wait forever. I will wait for another week. After that I will start the process of breaking (the vessel). ‘

VK Sharma, the managing director of NVTect Marine Consultants Private Limited has shown interest in purchasing the warship. He had earlier expressed confidence of acquiring the NOC from the central government so that INS Virat could be converted into a museum. Sharma claimed that he got the support of the Goa government in this patriotic effort. He said, ‘We are trying our best to get NOC and we are confident of getting it soon. I met Mukeshbhai personally and we both agreed on the cost of the vessel. ‘

