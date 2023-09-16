According to official sources, the agenda of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, early next week, includes several high-level meetings in order to revive the grain export agreement through the Black Sea, including the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, as well as the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and President Ukrainian, Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to experts, this is the last attempt to revive the grain agreement and implement Russia’s conditions to reverse its withdrawal decision. Will these efforts succeed?

Last try

A high-level week is being prepared by the United Nations General Assembly from September 19 to 26, in order to resume the Cereals Initiative.

Oleksandr Fomin, a researcher at the Center for Security Issues of the Russian Academy of Sciences, says that the United Nations knows well the Russian conditions for returning to the agreement, and the aspect that the West always evades is the second clause of the agreement.

Oleksandr Fomin explains to Sky News Arabia that the West is deliberately marginalizing Russia’s demands on the basis of which the grain agreement was concluded, and everyone continued to procrastinate until the withdrawal took place.

Oleksandr Fomin confirms that Lavrov, who heads his country’s delegation in the meetings scheduled for early next week, will focus on Russia’s conditions for returning to the agreement, which include the following:

Lifting sanctions on its supplies of agricultural products and fertilizers.

Reconnecting Russian banks and financial institutions to the international banking system “SWIFT”.

Resuming operation of the giant pipeline linking the Russian city of Togliatti with the Ukrainian port of Odessa, used for exporting ammonia.

Resuming supplies of components and spare parts for agricultural equipment.

Resolving issues related to securing Russian exports and resuming all logistical operations.

Last July, Russia terminated this important agreement for global food supplies, explaining that Western sanctions were impeding the access of its agricultural products and fertilizers to international markets.

Oleksandr Fomin adds, “This agreement, in addition to Ukraine’s exploitation of it and the lack of fair distribution of grain shipments, deprived Russia of $1.2 billion in losses incurred by Russian farmers, with a decline in the profitability of exports.”

Since the termination of the agreement, both parties to the conflict have escalated their attacks in the Black Sea, and Moscow has warned that it will consider any ship sailing to or from Ukraine a military target.

Kiev has become largely dependent on land roads and a shallow river port, which greatly limits the quantities of exported grain, but it has also resorted to a new corridor through the Black Sea despite the Russian threat.

Did the new corridor fail?

Last weeks, Ukraine adopted a new 3-mile-wide grain export corridor in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Dr. Watling Kudrakhin, an international affairs specialist at Odessa National University, says that with this step, Kiev broke the hegemony Moscow was trying to impose in the waters of the Black Sea.

Watling Kudrakhin, during his statements to Sky News Arabia, expects Moscow to return to the agreement for several reasons, most notably:

Moscow implemented a plan to destroy most of the ports after the withdrawal, and this actually happened.

Ukraine’s new corridor in the western part of the Black Sea and land routes through Romania proved to Moscow that it had failed in blockading Kiev’s economy from grain trade and supply.

Moscow will try to show that it does not use food as a weapon in war, so a return now, if it takes place, will be a necessity, not a choice.

Watling Kudrakhin confirms that Kiev’s successes in finding alternative routes led Moscow to intensify its attack during the recent period, as the ports of the Danube River were targeted more than once.