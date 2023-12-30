Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

With the beginning of the new year 2024, Real Madrid is preparing for a “new attack,” in order to sign Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain striker and the “captain” of the “Roosters” team, but it will be “the last attempt,” according to what was confirmed by the newspaper Relivo, which indicated that… “The Merengue” informed the representatives of the player and his mother, Fayza Al-Ammari, that it was the last chance, and that he was waiting for a response, otherwise he would completely close the door to the deal.

The “Real Madrid” management, represented by Florentino Pérez, the club’s president, does not forget the many attempts that happened in the past to sign “Bondi’s spoiled boy,” and all of them failed, the most recent of which happened in the “summer of 2022,” when Mbappe turned his back on the “White House,” despite… He had deluded Perez for many weeks that he was coming to the Santiago Bernabéu, but he let him down and announced that he would remain in the Parc des Princes, a decision that Real Madrid considered an “insult.”

What is new in Mbappe’s never-ending “series” is the entry of other parties, in an attempt to include the player, especially from English clubs, led by Manchester United and Chelsea. However, Real Madrid is fully aware that Mbappe’s priority is to contract with the “Blancos” in the event of his departure from the “Paris club.” », in order to follow the example of the “legends” of French football who played for “Real”, starting with Raymond Kopa, passing through Zinedine Zidane, and ending with Karim Benzema.

The newspaper said that “the ball” is now in Mbappe’s “court”, whose contract expires next summer, and he has the right to negotiate with any club, from the beginning of the new year 2024, and therefore he must decide whether he intends to move to the “Spanish giant”, or link… His future is with his current club.

It is said in the French press that Mbappe, the world champion who won the World Cup in Russia 2018, has already made his choice, after 6 years he spent with the “Paris club”, and it seems that the decision to leave is most likely. Last summer, Mbappe refused to activate the additional year clause in his contract, but that does not mean that extending it is unlikely, as the newspaper “L’Equipe” revealed that the dialogue has not stopped between Saint-Germain and the player, and the “series” is still continuing.