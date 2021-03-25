Joachim Löw’s farewell tour begins after 15 years at the helm of the Mannschaft. The World Cup qualifying match against Iceland is the first after Löw’s decision to put an end to his time on the German bench when the Eurocup ends in summer (Follow the game live on AS.com). In this way, the coach who led Germany to the World Cup in 2014 resolved his future in advance to put all the focus on his last goal: to win the EURO.

Thus, the crash this afternoon in Duisburg it’s a lot more than just a qualifying match. The Mannschaft It is still touched after the 6-0 against the Spanish team in November and needs to recover sensations as soon as possible to start with high self-esteem in the group of death that will share in the summer with France, Portugal and Hungary. A resounding victory against Iceland seems indispensable for the young team around Bayern’s seven-player block to regain confidence in their game.

Müller, Hummels and Boateng will not be there, those who Löw keeps leaving on the sidelines despite the popular clamor as a consequence of his good performances in the Bundesliga. Shock will also be missed (and the next two against Romania and North Macedonia) Kroos, who was forced to abandon the concentration due to an abductor injury. Gündogan, stellar in Pep’s City, will take his place and will try to restore the brightness that Mannschaft lost in Seville.

Possible alignments and technical sheet

Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Ginter, Rüdiger, Halstenberg; Goretzka, Kimmich, Gündogan; ++ Sané, Werner and Gnabry.

Iceland: Halldorsson; Saevarsson, Hermannsson, Ingasson, Magnusson, Skulason; Gunnarsson, Palsson, Bjarnason; Gudmundsson and Bödvarsson.

Referee: S. Jovanovic, Serbia.

Stadium: Schauinsland-Reisen.

Time: 20:45 (UEFA TV).