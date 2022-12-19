If the Andalusian elections were held now, the Popular Party would win again with an absolute majority, although its margin would narrow slightly. According to the last barometer of the year from the Center for Andalusian Studies (CENTRA), dependent on the Ministry of the Presidency of the Junta, the PP would obtain 42.3% of the votes and between 56 and 58 deputies. In the regional elections in June he obtained 58 and the previous barometer, carried out in September, gave him a slightly higher range, between 58 and 60.

Despite this slight setback, his victory would not be in danger, since the PSOE-A would suffer a significant drop, going from 30 to 22 or 23 seats. The Socialists, according to this study, have entered a dangerous slope, since the previous barometer assigned them between 27 and 28. The PSOE-A obtained 24.1% of the votes in the June elections; the September barometer gave it 21.1% and the December one, 19.4%.

For its part, Vox, which registered a decline in September, is recovering ground again and stands at a range of 13 or 14 deputies, with 12.8%, compared to that of September 10-11. In June he got 14.

It also continues to rise For Andalusia, which, compared to the 5 seats it won in the June elections, obtained 10-11 in September and would obtain 12-13 according to the December barometer, which attributes 11.9% of support to it.

The other formation on the left, Adelante Andalucía, would get between 3 and 4 deputies with 5.4% of the votes compared to the 1-2 range with which it appeared in the September barometer. It currently has 2 after having obtained 4.6% of the votes in the June elections.

knowledge index



Regarding the assessment of leaders, Juanma Moreno is the only one who gets the pass and also with a knowledge index much higher than his adversaries. 94.4% of those surveyed claim to know it and give it a 5.95 rating. Socialist Juan Espadas is the third best-known leader, and the one with the lowest rating, 4.34.

The spokesperson for Por Andalucía, Inmaculada Nieto, with a knowledge index of just 31.6%, ranks as the second most valued leader, with 4.80. Manuel Gavira, from Vox, is the Andalusian spokesperson with the lowest awareness rate, just 18.5%. His rating is 4.54 points. Finally, Teresa Rodríguez, from Adelante Andalucía, obtained a 4.50 rating, although her level of knowledge is the highest after Juanma Moreno, 67.7%.