Tick tock, tick tock, time is running out for the Cruz Azul Football Club to end the search for their center forward Not Trained in Mexico, they cannot complain about time, it has already been too much, but if the market closes in a month more, it would continue to take that long, it is necessary that they stop half measures and close to their last reinforcement.
The summer transfer market closes in a few days, precisely on September 13 and the cement producers are obliged to sign a scorer who can compete for the position with Diber Changingwho continues to be the solution in the attack.
For this reason, in the last few hours a name emerged from Uruguay, but with relevance in Brazilian football. According to information from the journalist ESPN, Mac Resendizcement producers have shown an interest in Gonzalo Mastriani, 30-year-old, 1.80 tall attacker with a past in the Old Continent and, in addition, with a time already in Aztec football.
According to the specialized portal transfer markt, Gonzalo Mastriani It has a current market value of 900 thousand dollarsa figure that is not very high by the standards used in La Noria and its current contract with the America Mineiro It is until December 2025.
The South American forward was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, and emerged from the youth academy of CA hill. Shortly afterwards he joined the ranks of the Parmafrom the Italian Serie A.
However, since then his career was very turbulent, passing through several clubs without becoming more regular. Mastriani also passed through crotone (Italy), ND Gorica (Slovenia), Ollanense (Portugal), rentiers, South America Montevido, boston river (Uruguay), Tampico Madero, Oaxaca (Mexico), Guayaquil City, Barcelona of Guayaquil (Ecuador), until its present in Brazilian football.
