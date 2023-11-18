After breaking their three-decade Liga MX title drought in the 2011 Apertura under the historic Brazilian naturalized Mexican coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferrettithe San Nicolás de los Garza team has added six more league titles to its record, among many others, including on the international level.
That is to say, in the last 12 years they have had the best time in their history. managing to form a squad full of figures during this golden period thanks to the investment of their board, however, they have not been able to achieve something that would be very satisfactory for their environment, a long-awaited two-time championship.
Only three teams in the history of short Mexican soccer tournaments have been able to achieve that feat: Pumas, León and Atlas, so this Apertura 2023 they will have one more opportunity to join that list after having won the Clausura 2023 trophy against the Guadalajara.
In the 2011 Apertura they finally ended the bad streak of 30 years without being champions by beating Santos Laguna, but the following semester the same Guereros eliminated them in the semifinals to avoid their two-time championship.
For the Apertura 2015 by the hand of André-Pierre Gignac They beat Pumas in the final and just the previous semester they had been eliminated in the quarterfinals by their bitter rival, Rayados.
A year later, the cats were crowned again against América in the iconic Christmas final, however, for the following competition in the Clausura 2017 they reached the final again, but Chivas frustrated their goal.
In the 2017 Apertura they won one of their most satisfactory championships by beating Monterrey in the royal final where they lifted the trophy in the ‘Steel Giant’ of the Pandilla.
Later in the Clausura 2019 they won their seventh league trophy at León’s home and finally, in the Clausura 2023 they had revenge against Chivas and beat them to win the championship.
