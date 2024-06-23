The Spanish National Team will culminate a group B in the Euro 2024 by facing Albania, a rival that it has only faced eight times throughout its history. De la Fuente’s team start as favorites but in this type of competition with a lot at stake, you cannot trust any team and consider it dead.
Spain has never lost to Albania, in fact it has always surpassed the Albanian National Team with a resounding result most of the time.
The Spanish National Team faced Albania in a national team friendly in 2022. “La Roja” beat Albania by two goals to one and was liked by their fans.
In qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Spain defeated Albania with a resounding victory. Lopetegui’s men scored three goals and subdued the Albanian team.
Also, in the same classification for the World Cup in Russia, Spain faced Albania away from home and won by zero goals to two.
Looking ahead to the 1994 World Cup held in the United States, Albania and Spain faced each other to qualify for the World Cup. Albania lost in front of its fans against Spain by a rout of one goal to five.
In the same qualification for the World Cup in the United States, in Spain the Spanish National Team defeated Albania by three goals to zero.
The biggest win that Spain has scored against Albania was in 1990 in a Euro Cup qualifier. They scored nine goals in the Albanian goal.
Spain’s second biggest win against Albania was in 1987 in a European Championship qualification. Albania scored five goals to zero.
The first meeting between Albania and Spain was won by the Spanish National Team in 1986 in a Euro Cup qualification. A goal to two was the final result.
