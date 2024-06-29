Next Sunday, June 30, the Spanish soccer team will face Georgia in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. This match promises to be exciting, since both teams have shown a high level in the group stage. Spain, led by Luis de la Fuente, arrives as one of the favorites after a solid qualifying campaign and a notable performance in previous friendlies. For its part, Georgia, led by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Mamardashvili and a great Mikautadze, will seek to surprise and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in their history.
Spain dominated the match from the start. Alvaro Morata opened the scoring and scored a hat-trick. Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, and Lamine Yamal also contributed to the win. Georgia’s goal was scored by Giorgi Chakvetadze.
In this qualifying match for Euro 2024, Spain showed itself superior. Ferran Torres, Álvaro Morata and Dani Olmo scored for the hosts, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored for Georgia. La Roja thus secured its classification as first in the group.
Spain won comfortably with goals from José Gayà, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia. The Spanish team dominated the match from start to finish, giving Georgia no chance.
In a more closely contested match, Spain had to overcome Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s opener with goals from Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo in the final minutes of the match. The victory was crucial for Spain’s qualification hopes.
Spain won by the minimum with a goal from Juan Mata in a friendly preparatory match for Euro 2016. It was a match in which La Roja had difficulty breaking the Georgian defense
Álvaro Negredo and Juan Mata were the scorers in this victory for Spain at the Carlos Belmonte Stadium in Albacete, ensuring first place in the group for the 2014 World Cup qualification
Roberto Soldado scored the only goal of the match in the dying minutes, giving Spain a narrow victory in this 2014 World Cup qualifier. Georgia showed strong defensive resistance
