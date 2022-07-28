The Boca world is expectant with the club’s negotiations to achieve the renewal of Agustín Rossi.
We review who were the goalkeepers who stood out the most in recent times.
“I was born to tackle Boca”, is one of the best-known statements by “Mono”, who was the club’s goalkeeper when “Xeneize” broke its drought of eleven years without local titles and eleven without international ones. He won five titles between 1988 and 1996.
He was at the club for five years, from 1997 to 2001, where he won two Copa Libertadores, one Intercontinental and three local tournaments, largely thanks to his saves and intuition to stop penalties.
A goalkeeper who had great moments and key saves. He played 203 matches and won four titles.
A goalkeeper who responded very well and who could have made more history in the club. He saved 93 games and won three titles.
The king of penalties, as Boca’s history dictates. A goalkeeper who has everything to succeed for many more years and who was key in important moments. Winner like few and with a lot of personality. He deserves to get the renewal and stay at the club.
