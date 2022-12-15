We are approaching the end of this World Cup, we are at the expense of knowing who will be the choice that is proclaimed as, nothing more and nothing less, than the world champion. We are also getting close to the different individual awards being awarded, such as the Ballon d’Or, the Golden Boot and, what we are going to talk about today, the Golden Glove, that prize that is awarded to who has been the best goalkeeper in the tournament. Who will be the Golden Glove in this edition?
Here are the last five Gold Glove winners:
In the World Cup held in South Korea and Japan in 2002, whoever was the goalkeeper of the runner-up team in the tournament, Oliver Kahn, was going to be the goalkeeper of the tournament. Thanks to his performances, he won the Golden Gun award.
The goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, was one of the main architects of Italy consecrating itself as world champion. Thanks to this, in the 2006 edition, he was the Golden Glove of the tournament.
Iker Casillas was a key piece for Spain to be proclaimed world champion for the first time in its history. He alone conceded two goals, none in the final phase. Therefore, he was the best goalkeeper in the tournament.
The 2014 World Cup was won by the German team after beating Argentina in the final with a goal in extra time. The prize for the best goalkeeper of the tournament also went to the German team, more specifically, Manuel Neuer.
The last Gold Glove to date is the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Belgium made a great performance and this is partly thanks to the performances of its goalkeeper.
#World #Cup #Golden #Glove #winners
Leave a Reply